The Netherlands added 1. 76 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2024, with 148,166 new PV projects. By the end of June, the country's total installed PV capacity had reached 26. 06 GW. The Netherlands installed around 1. 76 GW of PV capacity across 148,166 projects in the first six months of 2024, according to official statistics from CBS, the nation's statistics agency. If the growth trend continues in the second half of 2024, the Netherlands is on track to install less solar capacity than in 2023, when it added 4,82 GW. The country deployed 4. 8 GW in 2022, 3. 7 GW in 2021, and 3. 9 ...

