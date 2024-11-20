WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems (OSIS) announced that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately $11 million to provide critical electronic sub-assemblies for a leading-edge healthcare original equipment manufacturer.OSI Systems' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, said: 'We are pleased with this award from a leader in healthcare technology. This ongoing partnership highlights our commitment to quality and our ability to meet the needs of advanced medical technology providers.'OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX