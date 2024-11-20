Keypoint Intelligence Publishes 2023-2028 Outlook for the Wide Format Printing Market

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the leading provider of data-driven insights for the digital imaging industry, has released its latest report: Wide Format Print Forecast: 2023-2028. This comprehensive study offers a careful examination of the wide format printing market, covering key trends, technology advancements, and market dynamics that will shape the industry over the next five years. This insightful report offers industry stakeholders-such as manufacturers, service providers, and resellers-valuable guidance to help them adapt to market shifts and take advantage of new opportunities in the evolving wide format print market.

"Our analysis shows that the wide format market is at a critical juncture," said Eric Zimmerman, Principal Analyst for Wide Format Print at Keypoint Intelligence. "Businesses need to adapt to evolving customer demands and invest in advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge."

Key Insights included cover:

Ink Technology Trends: Detailed analysis of key ink technologies, including aqueous, toner, resin/latex, solvent, UV curable, and sublimation inks.





Detailed analysis of key ink technologies, including aqueous, toner, resin/latex, solvent, UV curable, and sublimation inks. Data Segmentation: Comprehensive breakdown of hardware shipments, installed base, print volumes, and ink/toner consumption.





Comprehensive breakdown of hardware shipments, installed base, print volumes, and ink/toner consumption. Revenue Segmentation: Projections for equipment, ink/toner, service/consumables, and media revenue streams.





Projections for equipment, ink/toner, service/consumables, and media revenue streams. Regional Insights: Market dynamics and growth forecasts for North America, EMEA, South America, Japan, Asia Pacific, and China.

Keypoint Intelligence's Wide Format Print Forecast: 2023-2028 is designed to help businesses in the digital imaging industry stay informed and ready for what's next. This report gives a practical look at upcoming trends and market opportunities, helping industry leaders make smart, timely decisions.

For more information about the report or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit here.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For more than 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414022/Keypoint_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligence-publishes-2023-2028-outlook-for-the-wide-format-printing-market-302310965.html