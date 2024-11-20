Anzeige
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A14RHF | ISIN: US9282541013 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VF
Tradegate
19.11.24
18:02 Uhr
35,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2024 16:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Exchange Membership: Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the    
 additional member ID VFG for Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd as of November 22,  
 2024. The additional MPID VFG will be terminated in all equity markets on   
 Nasdaq Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd 's   
 remaining MPIDs, VFI, VFB and VFA will remain unchanged.            
Member:          Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd              
Terminated ID:     VFG                           
Terminated as of:   November 22, 2024                    
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753  
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261038
