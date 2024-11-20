Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
20.11.2024 16:13 Uhr
Glunz & Jensen A/S: Outlook (guidance) 2025

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 565
November 20th, 2024

OUTLOOK (GUIDANCE) 2025

Glunz & Jensen has concluded on the outlook for the fiscal year 2025. Glunz & Jensen announces the following outlook for full year 2025:

  • The revenue for 2025 is expected at approximately DKK 132 million (outlook 2024: DKK 135 million).
  • EBITDA* for 2025 is expected at approximately DKK 15 million (outlook 2024: DKK 12).
  • Profit* before tax for 2025 is expected at approximately DKK 8 million (outlook 2024: DKK 5 million).

*The outlook for the EBITDA and the Profit before tax is before potential adjustments on fair value on the investment property.

We expect a 2025 revenue in line with the expected revenue in 2024. The ongoing optimization of our operations and the improved general organizational setup will lead to an increase in profitability which becomes evident in the positive changes in EBITDA and profit before tax - compared to 2024.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


