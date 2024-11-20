SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) today announced operating results for the third quarter ended October 27, 2024 versus the third quarter ended October 29, 2023.

" We are pleased with the results of our third quarter, beating both top and bottom-line expectations. The quarter was driven by continued improvement in our sales trend, market-share gains, and strong profit. In Q3, our comp came in at -2.9%, with an operating margin of 17.8%, delivering a 7.1% increase in earnings per share to $1.96. Our operating results reflect the operational improvements that we have been focused on all year, and demonstrate the strength of our margin profile in a difficult environment," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alber concluded, " Our strategy of focusing on returning to growth, enhancing our world-class customer service, and driving margin is working. And, as we head into the last quarter of the year, we are optimistic and confident about our business. The fourth quarter is the time of year when we shine. And, therefore, we are raising our full-year guidance. We now expect full-year revenues to come in at a range of down 3% to down 1.5%, and we are raising our guidance on operating margin 40 bps to be in the range of 17.8% to 18.2%."

THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Comparable brand revenue -2.9%.

Gross margin of 46.7% +230bps to LY driven by (i) higher merchandise margins of +130bps and (ii) supply chain efficiencies of +100bps. Occupancy rate flat to LY, with occupancy costs of $195 million, -2.7% to LY.

SG&A rate of 28.9% +150bps to LY driven by higher employment and advertising expense, partially offset by lower general expenses. SG&A of $521 million, +2.7% to LY.

Operating income of $321 million with an operating margin of +17.8%. +80bps to LY.

Diluted EPS of $1.96. +7.1% to LY.

Merchandise inventories +3.8% to the third quarter LY to $1.45 billion.

Maintained strong liquidity position of $827 million in cash and operating cash flow of $254 million, enabling the company to deliver returns to stockholders of $606 million through $533 million in stock repurchases and $73 million in dividends.

STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

In September 2024, the Board of Directors approved a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization, which will become effective once the Company's current stock repurchase authorization, announced in March 2024, is fully utilized. Including the balance of $293 million remaining under our March 2024 program, the total stock repurchase authorization is currently $1.3 billion. The Company's stock repurchase programs authorize the purchase of the Company's common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 plans, at such times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, capital availability and other market conditions. The stock repurchase programs do not have an expiration date and may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 OUT-OF-PERIOD ADJUSTMENT

Subsequent to the filing of our Form 10-K, in April 2024, the Company determined that it over-recognized freight expense in fiscal years 2021, 2022 and 2023 for a cumulative amount of $49 million. The Company evaluated the error, both qualitatively and quantitatively, and determined that no prior interim or annual periods were materially misstated. The Company then evaluated whether the cumulative amount of the over-accrual was material to its projected fiscal 2024 results, and determined the cumulative amount was not material. Therefore, the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 27, 2024 include an out-of-period adjustment of $49 million, recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, to reduce cost of goods sold and accounts payable, which corrected the cumulative error on the balance sheet as of January 28, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 COMMON STOCK SPLIT

On July 9, 2024, the Company effected a 2-for-1 stock split of its common stock through a stock dividend. All historical share and per share amounts in this release have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the stock split.

OUTLOOK

We are raising our fiscal 2024 guidance to reflect higher net revenue trends and higher operating margin expectations.

In fiscal 2024, we now expect annual net revenue decline in the range of -3.0% to -1.5% with comps in the range of -4.5% to -3.0% in fiscal 2024.

We are raising our guidance on our operating margin for fiscal 2024. We now expect an operating margin between 18.4% to 18.8%, including the impact of the first quarter out-of-period adjustment of 60bps. Without this adjustment, we expect an operating margin between 17.8% to 18.2% in fiscal 2024.

For fiscal 2024, we expect annual interest income to be approximately $50 million and our annual effective tax rate to be approximately 25.0%.

Fiscal 2024 is a 53-week year. Our financial statements will be prepared on a 53-week basis in fiscal 2024 and a 52-week basis in fiscal 2023. However, we will report comps on a 53-week versus 53-week comparable basis. All other year-over-year comparisons will be 53-weeks in fiscal 2024 versus 52-weeks in fiscal 2023. We expect the additional week in fiscal 2024 to contribute 150bps to net revenue and 10bps to operating margin, both of which are reflected in our guidance.

Over the long term, we continue to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with an operating margin in the mid-to-high teens.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Thirty-nine Weeks Ended October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,800,668 100.0 % $ 1,853,650 100.0 % $ 5,249,323 100.0 % $ 5,471,715 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 958,953 53.3 1,031,290 55.6 2,778,767 52.9 3,216,729 58.8 Gross profit 841,715 46.7 822,360 44.4 2,470,556 47.1 2,254,986 41.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 521,072 28.9 507,283 27.4 1,536,169 29.3 1,468,884 26.8 Operating income 320,643 17.8 315,077 17.0 934,387 17.8 786,102 14.4 Interest income, net 11,802 0.7 7,182 0.4 43,063 0.8 16,015 0.3 Earnings before income taxes 332,445 18.5 322,259 17.4 977,450 18.6 802,117 14.7 Income taxes 83,492 4.6 84,974 4.6 237,086 4.5 206,794 3.8 Net earnings $ 248,953 13.8 % $ 237,285 12.8 % $ 740,364 14.1 % $ 595,323 10.9 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $ 1.99 $ 1.85 $ 5.81 $ 4.60 Diluted $ 1.96 $ 1.83 $ 5.74 $ 4.56 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 125,333 128,285 127,334 129,436 Diluted 126,892 129,549 129,019 130,596

3rd Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth (Decline)1 Net Revenues Comparable Brand Revenue

Growth (Decline) (In millions, except percentages) Q3 24 Q3 23 Q3 24 Q3 23 Pottery Barn $ 718 $ 778 (7.5 )% (16.6 )% West Elm 451 466 (3.5 ) (22.4 ) Williams Sonoma 252 252 (0.1 ) (1.9 ) Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 287 277 3.8 (6.9 ) Other2 93 81 N/A N/A Total $ 1,801 $ 1,854 (2.9 )% (14.6 )% 1 See the Company's 10-K and 10-Q for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 13-week basis, and includes business-to-business revenues. 2 Primarily consists of net revenues from Rejuvenation, our international franchise operations, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of (In thousands, except per share amounts) October 27,

2024 January 28,

2024 October 29,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 826,784 $ 1,262,007 $ 698,807 Accounts receivable, net 105,620 122,914 124,238 Merchandise inventories, net 1,450,135 1,246,369 1,396,864 Prepaid expenses 84,810 59,466 100,045 Other current assets 19,432 29,041 27,381 Total current assets 2,486,781 2,719,797 2,347,335 Property and equipment, net 1,019,874 1,013,189 1,026,819 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,147,673 1,229,650 1,235,425 Deferred income taxes, net 109,444 110,656 76,272 Goodwill 77,301 77,306 77,279 Other long-term assets, net 127,267 122,950 120,639 Total assets $ 4,968,340 $ 5,273,548 $ 4,883,769 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 665,803 $ 607,877 $ 675,505 Accrued expenses 235,146 264,306 203,958 Gift card and other deferred revenue 583,022 573,904 528,403 Income taxes payable 28,400 96,554 53,139 Operating lease liabilities 231,667 234,517 231,236 Other current liabilities 101,272 103,157 96,745 Total current liabilities 1,845,310 1,880,315 1,788,986 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,083,809 1,156,104 1,163,631 Other long-term liabilities 132,612 109,268 117,918 Total liabilities 3,061,731 3,145,687 3,070,535 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized, none issued - - - Common stock: $0.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 123,876, 128,301, and 128,270 shares issued and outstanding at October 27, 2024, January 28, 2024 and October 29, 2023, respectively 1,239 1,284 1,283 Additional paid-in capital 545,205 587,960 571,765 Retained earnings 1,377,461 1,555,595 1,260,216 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,861 ) (15,552 ) (18,604 ) Treasury stock, at cost (435 ) (1,426 ) (1,426 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,906,609 2,127,861 1,813,234 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,968,340 $ 5,273,548 $ 4,883,769

Retail Store Data

(unaudited) Beginning of quarter End of quarter As of July 28, 2024 Openings Closings October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 Pottery Barn 185 2 (1 ) 186 191 Williams Sonoma 158 2 - 160 163 West Elm 122 - - 122 123 Pottery Barn Kids 45 1 - 46 46 Rejuvenation 11 - - 11 10 Total 521 5 (1 ) 525 533

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Thirty-nine Weeks Ended (In thousands) October 27,

2024 October 29,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 740,364 $ 595,323 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 171,657 166,027 Loss on disposal/impairment of assets 4,494 19,143 Non-cash lease expense 192,501 186,764 Deferred income taxes (9,003 ) (7,993 ) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards 10,472 12,455 Stock-based compensation expense 66,061 66,435 Other (2,205 ) (2,411 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable 17,287 (8,928 ) Merchandise inventories (203,937 ) 56,770 Prepaid expenses and other assets (21,393 ) (35,857 ) Accounts payable 37,239 164,958 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (17,060 ) (48,978 ) Gift card and other deferred revenue 9,367 49,878 Operating lease liabilities (200,947 ) (200,168 ) Income taxes payable (68,154 ) (8,005 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 726,743 1,005,413 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (154,354 ) (134,830 ) Other 360 402 Net cash used in investing activities (153,994 ) (134,428 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (707,477 ) (313,001 ) Payment of dividends (208,861 ) (174,571 ) Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards (90,733 ) (51,108 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,007,071 ) (538,680 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (901 ) (842 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (435,223 ) 331,463 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,262,007 367,344 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 826,784 $ 698,807

Exhibit 1 3rd Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Thirty-nine Weeks Ended October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues Occupancy costs $ 194,950 10.8 % $ 200,399 10.8 % $ 588,348 11.2 % $ 606,270 11.1 % Exit Costs1 - - - (239 ) Non-GAAP occupancy costs $ 194,950 10.8 % $ 200,399 10.8 % $ 588,348 11.2 % $ 606,031 11.1 % Gross profit $ 841,715 46.7 % $ 822,360 44.4 % $ 2,470,556 47.1 % $ 2,254,986 41.2 % Exit Costs1 - - - 2,141 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 841,715 46.7 % $ 822,360 44.4 % $ 2,470,556 47.1 % $ 2,257,127 41.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 521,072 28.9 % $ 507,283 27.4 % $ 1,536,169 29.3 % $ 1,468,884 26.8 % Exit Costs1 - - - (15,790 ) Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 - - - (8,316 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 521,072 28.9 % $ 507,283 27.4 % $ 1,536,169 29.3 % $ 1,444,778 26.4 % Operating income $ 320,643 17.8 % $ 315,077 17.0 % $ 934,387 17.8 % $ 786,102 14.4 % Exit Costs1 - - - 17,931 Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 - - - 8,316 Non-GAAP operating income $ 320,643 17.8 % $ 315,077 17.0 % $ 934,387 17.8 % $ 812,349 14.8 % $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate Income taxes $ 83,492 25.1 % $ 84,974 26.4 % $ 237,086 24.3 % $ 206,794 25.8 % Exit Costs1 - - - 4,690 Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 - - - 2,174 Non-GAAP income taxes $ 83,492 25.1 % $ 84,974 26.4 % $ 237,086 24.3 % $ 213,658 25.8 % Diluted EPS $ 1.96 $ 1.83 $ 5.74 $ 4.56 Exit Costs1 - - - 0.10 Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 - - - 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted EPS3 $ 1.96 $ 1.83 $ 5.74 $ 4.71 1 During Q1 2023, we incurred exit costs of $17.9 million, including $9.3 million associated with the closure of our West Coast manufacturing facility and $8.6 million associated with the exiting of Aperture, a division of our Outward, Inc. subsidiary. 2 During Q1 2023, we incurred costs related to reduction-in-force initiatives of $8.3 million primarily in our corporate functions. 3 Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share.

