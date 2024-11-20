Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening of Brand-New Lantana, FL, Location

Top Three Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens 20th Express Wash in Sunshine State

To celebrate the grand opening, the Tidal Wave's Lantana location will offer eight days of free car washes from November 20 through November 27. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We've been operating in Florida since 2020," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're excited to open our first South Florida location this week with our brand-new Lantana location. Our team is looking forward to providing folks in Lantana and the surrounding communities with our exceptional car wash experience that is designed to make car care easy, efficient and enjoyable for many years to come."

Lantana, FL Location: 1300 W Lantana Rd, Lantana, FL 33462

Lantana is Tidal Wave's 20th location in the Sunshine State and the company's first South Florida location. In the coming months, the company will open additional Florida locations in Pensacola, Crestview, Kissimmee, Sebring, Orlando and Spring Hill. Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 285 express wash locations in 30 states across the United States.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming grand openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 285 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

