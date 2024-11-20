Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
20.11.2024
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20


BlackRock American Income Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 11,600 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 202.73 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 22 November 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 70,603,794 Ordinary Shares, excluding 29,757,511 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 29.65% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 70,603,794 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

20 November 2024



