GREATER DES MOINES PARTNERSHIP ANNUAL DINNER SPEAKER ANNOUNCED

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced that its 2025 Annual Dinner will feature keynote speaker bestselling business author Dan Heath. The Annual Dinner will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

Heath is the #1 New York Times bestselling author (or co-author) of six beloved business books, including "Switch: How to Change Things When Change is Hard," "Made to Stick: Why Some Ideas Survive and Others Die," and "The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact." His books have been translated into 35 languages and have sold over 4 million copies worldwide. His writing honors include the OWL award for Best Business Book of the Year and accolades from Amazon and Apple. Heath hosts an award-winning podcast called What It's Like to Be… In every episode, he interviews someone from a different profession: a mystery novelist, a couples therapist, a rancher and more. It landed on Apple's ranking of the Top 50 Society & Culture podcasts.

Heath's latest book, "Reset: How to Change What's Not Working" will be released in January.

"We are excited to host the Annual Dinner to celebrate our collective work in 2024 and unveil our strategies to drive growth in 2025," said David Stark, Chief of Government Affairs & Philanthropy at UnityPoint Health and 2024 Greater Des Moines Partnership Board Chair. "Dan has a reputation as an engaging, entertaining and memorable speaker, and we look forward to gaining takeaways to make our organizations and region stronger."

The Partnership's Annual Dinner is the Greater Des Moines (DSM) business community's celebration of the past year's economic and community development successes and also provides a look forward into the future of the 11-county DSM region. The dinner includes a reception that will begin at 5 p.m., with the keynote and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program includes a presentation of The Partnership's Annual Report, summarizing the accomplishments of the organization's work in 2024.

Reservations are accepted online at DSMpartnership.com/annualdinner. For Partnership Investors, premier seating tables are $2,200, general seating tables are $1,800 and individual tickets are $225 per person. For non-investors, tables are $2,400 and individual tickets are $300. A table seats eight people. Pricing will increase by $200 per table and $25 per individual beginning Jan. 10.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The?Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at?DSMpartnership.com.

