Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,490 Euro
+0,050
+3,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,78020:27
Dow Jones News
20.11.2024 19:52 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Nov-2024 / 18:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      180,000 
Highest price paid per share:         128.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.8404p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,972,808 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,972,808) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      126.8404p                    180,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1568              127.00          08:13:39         00311208607TRLO1     XLON 
300              127.00          08:25:00         00311209095TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          08:25:47         00311209103TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          08:28:06         00311209140TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          08:46:52         00311209626TRLO1     XLON 
1586              126.50          09:00:26         00311209905TRLO1     XLON 
95               126.50          09:00:37         00311209916TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.50          09:03:58         00311210055TRLO1     XLON 
2302              126.50          09:05:28         00311210145TRLO1     XLON 
555              126.50          09:05:28         00311210146TRLO1     XLON 
14               126.00          09:05:28         00311210147TRLO1     XLON 
389              126.00          10:17:14         00311211978TRLO1     XLON 
208              126.50          10:20:33         00311212102TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.50          10:21:01         00311212119TRLO1     XLON 
764              126.50          10:21:57         00311212148TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.50          10:25:41         00311212212TRLO1     XLON 
400              126.50          10:25:41         00311212213TRLO1     XLON 
97               127.00          10:46:21         00311212709TRLO1     XLON 
550              127.00          10:46:21         00311212710TRLO1     XLON 
476              127.00          10:46:21         00311212711TRLO1     XLON 
68               127.00          10:46:24         00311212720TRLO1     XLON 
2130              127.00          10:47:19         00311212727TRLO1     XLON 
762              127.00          10:47:19         00311212728TRLO1     XLON 
1594              127.00          10:47:19         00311212729TRLO1     XLON 
543              127.00          10:52:45         00311212796TRLO1     XLON 
532              127.00          10:52:45         00311212797TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          10:55:56         00311212829TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          11:01:43         00311212974TRLO1     XLON 
1506              127.00          11:02:27         00311212993TRLO1     XLON 
1572              127.00          11:04:17         00311213024TRLO1     XLON 
87               127.00          11:19:44         00311213299TRLO1     XLON 
174              127.00          11:19:44         00311213300TRLO1     XLON 
400              127.00          11:35:35         00311213514TRLO1     XLON 
1173              127.00          11:41:51         00311213598TRLO1     XLON 
1113              127.00          11:41:51         00311213599TRLO1     XLON 
300              127.00          11:51:29         00311213756TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          12:02:00         00311213924TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          12:06:36         00311214024TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          12:20:16         00311214445TRLO1     XLON 
628              127.00          12:20:16         00311214446TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          12:26:07         00311214541TRLO1     XLON 
980              127.00          12:26:07         00311214542TRLO1     XLON 
3029              127.00          12:26:07         00311214543TRLO1     XLON 
2942              127.00          12:26:32         00311214551TRLO1     XLON 
1383              127.00          12:26:32         00311214552TRLO1     XLON 
484              127.00          12:26:32         00311214553TRLO1     XLON 
492              127.00          12:26:32         00311214554TRLO1     XLON 
4181              127.00          12:26:32         00311214555TRLO1     XLON 
134              126.50          12:26:32         00311214556TRLO1     XLON 
1000              126.50          12:26:32         00311214557TRLO1     XLON 
211              126.50          12:37:28         00311214843TRLO1     XLON 
1581              126.50          12:37:28         00311214844TRLO1     XLON 
1134              126.50          12:37:28         00311214845TRLO1     XLON 
732              126.50          12:37:28         00311214846TRLO1     XLON 
4449              126.50          12:40:14         00311214891TRLO1     XLON 
1568              126.50          12:52:11         00311215137TRLO1     XLON 
514              126.50          12:52:11         00311215138TRLO1     XLON 
300              126.50          13:05:28         00311215321TRLO1     XLON 
100              126.50          13:05:50         00311215328TRLO1     XLON 
112              126.50          14:17:28         00311217472TRLO1     XLON 
7059              126.50          14:17:28         00311217473TRLO1     XLON 
12               127.00          14:17:29         00311217474TRLO1     XLON 
24               127.00          14:17:29         00311217475TRLO1     XLON 
147              127.50          14:17:46         00311217492TRLO1     XLON 
300              127.50          14:19:43         00311217560TRLO1     XLON 
100              127.50          14:20:00         00311217562TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          14:20:25         00311217619TRLO1     XLON 
4775              127.00          14:41:52         00311219420TRLO1     XLON 
796              127.00          14:41:52         00311219421TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2024 13:21 ET (18:21 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.