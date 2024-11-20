DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Nov-2024 / 18:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 20 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 180,000 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 126.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.8404p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,972,808 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,972,808) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.8404p 180,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1568 127.00 08:13:39 00311208607TRLO1 XLON 300 127.00 08:25:00 00311209095TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 08:25:47 00311209103TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 08:28:06 00311209140TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 08:46:52 00311209626TRLO1 XLON 1586 126.50 09:00:26 00311209905TRLO1 XLON 95 126.50 09:00:37 00311209916TRLO1 XLON 200 126.50 09:03:58 00311210055TRLO1 XLON 2302 126.50 09:05:28 00311210145TRLO1 XLON 555 126.50 09:05:28 00311210146TRLO1 XLON 14 126.00 09:05:28 00311210147TRLO1 XLON 389 126.00 10:17:14 00311211978TRLO1 XLON 208 126.50 10:20:33 00311212102TRLO1 XLON 200 126.50 10:21:01 00311212119TRLO1 XLON 764 126.50 10:21:57 00311212148TRLO1 XLON 200 126.50 10:25:41 00311212212TRLO1 XLON 400 126.50 10:25:41 00311212213TRLO1 XLON 97 127.00 10:46:21 00311212709TRLO1 XLON 550 127.00 10:46:21 00311212710TRLO1 XLON 476 127.00 10:46:21 00311212711TRLO1 XLON 68 127.00 10:46:24 00311212720TRLO1 XLON 2130 127.00 10:47:19 00311212727TRLO1 XLON 762 127.00 10:47:19 00311212728TRLO1 XLON 1594 127.00 10:47:19 00311212729TRLO1 XLON 543 127.00 10:52:45 00311212796TRLO1 XLON 532 127.00 10:52:45 00311212797TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 10:55:56 00311212829TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 11:01:43 00311212974TRLO1 XLON 1506 127.00 11:02:27 00311212993TRLO1 XLON 1572 127.00 11:04:17 00311213024TRLO1 XLON 87 127.00 11:19:44 00311213299TRLO1 XLON 174 127.00 11:19:44 00311213300TRLO1 XLON 400 127.00 11:35:35 00311213514TRLO1 XLON 1173 127.00 11:41:51 00311213598TRLO1 XLON 1113 127.00 11:41:51 00311213599TRLO1 XLON 300 127.00 11:51:29 00311213756TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 12:02:00 00311213924TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 12:06:36 00311214024TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 12:20:16 00311214445TRLO1 XLON 628 127.00 12:20:16 00311214446TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 12:26:07 00311214541TRLO1 XLON 980 127.00 12:26:07 00311214542TRLO1 XLON 3029 127.00 12:26:07 00311214543TRLO1 XLON 2942 127.00 12:26:32 00311214551TRLO1 XLON 1383 127.00 12:26:32 00311214552TRLO1 XLON 484 127.00 12:26:32 00311214553TRLO1 XLON 492 127.00 12:26:32 00311214554TRLO1 XLON 4181 127.00 12:26:32 00311214555TRLO1 XLON 134 126.50 12:26:32 00311214556TRLO1 XLON 1000 126.50 12:26:32 00311214557TRLO1 XLON 211 126.50 12:37:28 00311214843TRLO1 XLON 1581 126.50 12:37:28 00311214844TRLO1 XLON 1134 126.50 12:37:28 00311214845TRLO1 XLON 732 126.50 12:37:28 00311214846TRLO1 XLON 4449 126.50 12:40:14 00311214891TRLO1 XLON 1568 126.50 12:52:11 00311215137TRLO1 XLON 514 126.50 12:52:11 00311215138TRLO1 XLON 300 126.50 13:05:28 00311215321TRLO1 XLON 100 126.50 13:05:50 00311215328TRLO1 XLON 112 126.50 14:17:28 00311217472TRLO1 XLON 7059 126.50 14:17:28 00311217473TRLO1 XLON 12 127.00 14:17:29 00311217474TRLO1 XLON 24 127.00 14:17:29 00311217475TRLO1 XLON 147 127.50 14:17:46 00311217492TRLO1 XLON 300 127.50 14:19:43 00311217560TRLO1 XLON 100 127.50 14:20:00 00311217562TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 14:20:25 00311217619TRLO1 XLON 4775 127.00 14:41:52 00311219420TRLO1 XLON 796 127.00 14:41:52 00311219421TRLO1 XLON

