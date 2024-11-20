Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
20.11.24
20:54 Uhr
10,770 Euro
+0,325
+3,11 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,71010,83023:00
10,76510,86022:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 22:50 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial Releases Its Ninth Edition of a Sustainable Year

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / In its ninth installment, CNH's A Sustainable Year series returns to demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable future. This digital magazine features innovation, product and other developments from last year. Read about their journey to meeting their goals and key priorities.

The magazine spotlights world-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH's progress and positive impact - from evolving products including the launch of the CASE electric compact wheel loader in Lecce, Italy, to educating Thailand's future farm professionals. From building trust in artificial intelligence (AI), to bringing environmental awareness to children in Brazil and speaking to a customer about how New Holland electric mini excavators are helping Denmark reduce carbon emissions.

The publication includes thought leadership pieces from industry and academic experts who also provide insight on implementing sustainable practices.

All the stories in A Sustainable Year highlight CNH's role in sustainably advancing the noble work of farmers and builders through our iconic agriculture and construction brands.

Now available online at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2023/

Download the latest edition of the A Sustainable Year series in PDF at: cnh_asy_2024_151124_.20fd99eed617.pdf


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
