Rheinmetall's stock has soared to unprecedented heights, reaching a new all-time high of 610 euros and marking an impressive 112% increase this year. This stellar performance positions the company as the second-strongest performer in the DAX. Analysts remain bullish, with some setting ambitious price targets of up to 750 euros, suggesting a potential additional growth of nearly 23%. The optimistic outlook is rooted in Rheinmetall's strategic position in the European defense sector and promising profit prospects through 2027. The company recently secured a significant contract from the Canadian government for 85 state-of-the-art recovery vehicles, valued at approximately 215 million euros, further bolstering its market standing.

Growth Drivers and Future Prospects

Rheinmetall aims to boost its revenue to 20 billion euros over the next three years, supported by increasing demand for defense equipment and additional large-scale orders. Analysts project an average annual growth rate of 32% for Rheinmetall until 2027. Despite a slight dip below the 600-euro mark in recent trading, experts maintain their positive outlook. The company's quarterly figures already demonstrate robust growth, with a 39.53% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. For the current year, a dividend of 7.76 euros per share is anticipated, representing a significant rise from the previous year and further underscoring the company's strong financial performance.

