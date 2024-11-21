WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Detroit, Michigan-based Wolverine Packing Co. is recalling around 167,277 pounds of ground beef products possibly linked to an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.So far, 15 case-patients have been identified in Minnesota with illness onset dates ranging from November 2 to November 10.E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure the organism. Most people recover within a week, while some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome or HUS. The condition is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults.The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of a group of ill persons who had reported that they consumed ground beef prior to their illness.Working in conjunction with Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health, FSIS determined that there was a link between the ground beef products from Wolverine and this illness cluster.On November 20, a ground beef sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as part of an outbreak investigation tested positive for E. coli O157.FSIS said it continues to work with the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health on this investigation.The recalled fresh products from Wolverine have a 'use by' date of 11/14/2024 and the frozen products are labeled with production date 10 22 24. They bear establishment number 'EST. 2574B' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations across the United States.The FSIS asked those concerned about an illness to contact a healthcare provider. Over concern that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers, the agency urged them to throw away the impacted products or return them to the place of purchase.In similar incidents, Grimmway Farms last week called back organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots, for possible association with an E. coli O121:H19 outbreak, in which 39 illnesses and one death have been reported.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com https://www.rttnews.com/content/health.aspxCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX