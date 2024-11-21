AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained somewhat more negative in November, while the unemployment rate held steady in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.The consumer confidence index dropped to -25 in November from -22 in October. Further, the indicator in November was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.The economic climate sub-indicator worsened to -43 in November from -37 in the prior month. Both consumers' assessment of the economic situation in the past twelve months and their assessment of the economic situation in the coming twelve months deteriorated.The index measuring willingness to buy stood at -14 in November, the same as in October. Consumers found the timing for making large purchases just as unfavorable as in October.Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained steady at 3.7 percent. A year ago, it was 3.6 percent.The number of unemployed people declined to 376,000 in October from 377,000 in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX