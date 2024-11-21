Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
20.11.24
20:43 Uhr
0,254 Euro
+0,005
+1,81 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2430,25509:01
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vow ASA: EX. SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN RIGHTS ISSUE TODAY

Finanznachrichten News

Issuer name: Vow ASA

Ex. date: 21 November 2024

Type of corporate action: Rights issue

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


