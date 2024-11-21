Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Declaration

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that Graeme Dacomb, an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Capital Limited on 1 December 2024. Capital Limited is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This notification satisfies the Company's obligations under UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2).

