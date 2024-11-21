Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
21.11.24
08:00 Uhr
0,768 Euro
-0,011
-1,41 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7570,79709:05
0,7700,78409:06
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Declaration

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that Graeme Dacomb, an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Capital Limited on 1 December 2024. Capital Limited is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This notification satisfies the Company's obligations under UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2).

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
