DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.115 GBP1.764 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.085 GBP1.736 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.103931 GBP1.752568

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,285,020 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1000 2.110 XDUB 08:13:22 00072490641TRLO0 731 2.110 XDUB 08:13:22 00072490642TRLO0 1000 2.110 XDUB 08:27:02 00072491279TRLO0 3383 2.110 XDUB 08:27:02 00072491280TRLO0 2700 2.110 XDUB 08:27:02 00072491281TRLO0 3185 2.100 XDUB 08:33:40 00072491580TRLO0 1287 2.100 XDUB 08:33:40 00072491581TRLO0 2552 2.100 XDUB 08:33:40 00072491582TRLO0 979 2.095 XDUB 08:37:40 00072491756TRLO0 8489 2.110 XDUB 08:56:43 00072492657TRLO0 8400 2.105 XDUB 08:56:43 00072492659TRLO0 256 2.105 XDUB 08:56:43 00072492660TRLO0 6450 2.100 XDUB 09:04:30 00072492960TRLO0 1657 2.100 XDUB 09:04:30 00072492961TRLO0 5566 2.105 XDUB 09:15:48 00072493212TRLO0 1000 2.105 XDUB 09:15:48 00072493213TRLO0 8330 2.100 XDUB 09:16:11 00072493223TRLO0 8282 2.100 XDUB 10:30:17 00072495801TRLO0 235 2.100 XDUB 10:30:17 00072495802TRLO0 5814 2.100 XDUB 10:30:17 00072495803TRLO0 1000 2.100 XDUB 10:30:17 00072495804TRLO0 1711 2.100 XDUB 10:30:17 00072495805TRLO0 5544 2.100 XDUB 11:06:59 00072497025TRLO0 1000 2.100 XDUB 11:06:59 00072497026TRLO0 1796 2.100 XDUB 11:06:59 00072497027TRLO0 2213 2.095 XDUB 11:40:11 00072498257TRLO0 4844 2.095 XDUB 11:40:11 00072498258TRLO0 5165 2.100 XDUB 11:58:23 00072498890TRLO0 8 2.100 XDUB 12:18:53 00072499843TRLO0 7268 2.100 XDUB 12:18:53 00072499844TRLO0 7 2.100 XDUB 12:18:53 00072499845TRLO0 2932 2.100 XDUB 12:42:53 00072500560TRLO0 7051 2.110 XDUB 13:10:57 00072501598TRLO0 6323 2.110 XDUB 13:10:57 00072501599TRLO0 981 2.110 XDUB 13:10:57 00072501600TRLO0 3670 2.115 XDUB 13:22:14 00072501942TRLO0 6655 2.115 XDUB 13:22:14 00072501943TRLO0 1000 2.115 XDUB 13:22:14 00072501944TRLO0 5392 2.115 XDUB 13:22:23 00072501947TRLO0 5817 2.110 XDUB 13:40:53 00072502688TRLO0 4206 2.110 XDUB 14:12:53 00072504342TRLO0 3793 2.110 XDUB 14:12:53 00072504343TRLO0 1000 2.105 XDUB 14:35:36 00072505929TRLO0 6391 2.105 XDUB 14:35:36 00072505930TRLO0 8135 2.100 XDUB 14:39:40 00072506391TRLO0 5233 2.090 XDUB 15:05:46 00072508866TRLO0 2980 2.090 XDUB 15:05:46 00072508867TRLO0 5883 2.085 XDUB 15:20:26 00072510564TRLO0 1151 2.085 XDUB 15:20:26 00072510565TRLO0 3356 2.110 XDUB 15:51:39 00072512527TRLO0 1557 2.110 XDUB 15:51:39 00072512528TRLO0 1000 2.110 XDUB 15:51:39 00072512529TRLO0 3500 2.110 XDUB 15:57:03 00072512965TRLO0 4566 2.110 XDUB 15:57:03 00072512966TRLO0 5576 2.110 XDUB 16:05:25 00072513542TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 713 176.00 XLON 08:13:32 00072490643TRLO0 541 175.80 XLON 08:26:56 00072491269TRLO0 2799 175.80 XLON 08:26:56 00072491270TRLO0 800 175.00 XLON 08:33:40 00072491578TRLO0 2145 175.00 XLON 08:33:40 00072491579TRLO0 585 175.20 XLON 08:37:30 00072491744TRLO0 2726 175.20 XLON 08:37:30 00072491745TRLO0 279 176.00 XLON 08:44:52 00072492101TRLO0 3139 176.00 XLON 08:55:56 00072492571TRLO0 3379 176.00 XLON 08:55:56 00072492572TRLO0 3993 175.60 XLON 08:56:43 00072492658TRLO0 2166 175.00 XLON 09:17:19 00072493262TRLO0 896 175.00 XLON 09:17:19 00072493263TRLO0 1200 175.60 XLON 10:03:02 00072494933TRLO0 1668 175.60 XLON 10:03:02 00072494934TRLO0 1143 175.20 XLON 10:30:17 00072495799TRLO0 2021 175.20 XLON 10:30:17 00072495800TRLO0 3206 175.20 XLON 11:06:59 00072497024TRLO0 2512 174.80 XLON 11:16:08 00072497296TRLO0 662 174.80 XLON 11:16:08 00072497297TRLO0 662 174.80 XLON 11:16:08 00072497298TRLO0 3306 175.00 XLON 12:02:51 00072499093TRLO0 1711 175.20 XLON 12:18:52 00072499841TRLO0 1800 175.20 XLON 12:18:52 00072499842TRLO0 3023 175.00 XLON 12:19:17 00072499853TRLO0 3178 176.00 XLON 13:10:57 00072501601TRLO0 3039 176.40 XLON 13:26:51 00072502044TRLO0 1783 176.00 XLON 13:40:51 00072502685TRLO0 393 176.00 XLON 13:40:51 00072502686TRLO0 1159 176.00 XLON 13:40:51 00072502687TRLO0 1519 175.80 XLON 13:57:45 00072503505TRLO0 1519 175.80 XLON 13:57:45 00072503506TRLO0

