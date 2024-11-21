KuCoin Partners with Dubai Sports Council for the Open Padel Cup for Government Institutions

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto exchange, in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, has announced the Open Padel Cup for Government Institutions as the Title Sponsor during a press conference held on November 19th, 2024. Scheduled from December 13 to 15, the Open Padel Cup Championship invites all government institutions across the UAE to participate. To promote amateur participation, professional players registered with clubs or the UAE Padel Association are not eligible, ensuring over 300 Emirati amateurs can take part in this competition.

Padel has been gaining traction in Dubai as a fun and engaging way to promote a healthy lifestyle and enrich the local sports culture. The Dubai Sports Council has recently spearheaded the Padel Cup Tournament initiative, partnering with KuCoin for the event, which is organized by Royal Griffin Event and hosted at JUST PADEL facilities.

As the title sponsor, KuCoin has expressed strong confidence in the economic prospects of the Middle East, particularly the UAE and Dubai, especially regarding the immense potential of the cryptocurrency market. Over the past few years, KuCoin has established many meaningful partnerships in Dubai's vibrant city and has been actively involved in various local activities. Last year, KuCoin sponsored the COP28 Global Climate Change and Green Blockchain Summit and hosted the "KuCoin Green Future Charity Gala Dinner," supporting various charitable causes.

At the press conference, Harry Chan, the representative from KuCoin highlighted the synergy between sports and blockchain technology, noting that both fields emphasize collaboration and innovation. Padel is a sport that requires high levels of teamwork and strategic thinking, aligns with the decentralized cooperation and innovative spirit of blockchain technology. "We believe that through activities like the Open Padel Cup for Government Institutions, we can better communicate the core values of blockchain technology to the public and inspire more innovative ideas," said the KuCoin representative, and "help bring in and connect global responsible companies and talents". This event marks the latest in a series of collaborations by KuCoin in Dubai, underscoring its long-term commitment to the Dubai market.

Fawzia Faridoun, Director of the Community Sports Department at the Dubai Sports Council expressed pleasure in partnering with KuCoin to promote the city's sports culture and healthy lifestyle, looking forward to deeper cooperation in the future.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading crypto exchange and financial technology platform with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement, KuCoin offers over 800 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 37 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of November 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564317/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-partners-with-dubai-sports-council-for-the-open-padel-cup-for-government-institutions-302312586.html