CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Thursday.The yen rose to 2-day highs of 162.86 against the euro, 195.44 against the pound, 175.03 against the Swiss franc and 90.65 against the NZ dollar, from early lows of 163.78, 196.56, 175.81 and 91.33, respectively.Against the U.S., the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 154.56, 100.66 and 110.67 from early lows of 155.30, 101.14 and 111.19, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 161.00 against the euro, 193.00 against the pound, 173.00 against the franc, 89.00 against the kiwi, 153.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the aussie and 109.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX