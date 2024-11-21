DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEU2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.4535 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22068948 CODE: CEU2 LN ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU2 LN Sequence No.: 360425 EQS News ID: 2035269 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 21, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)