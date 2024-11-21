Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 10:07 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boldyn Networks: Neutral host networks 38% greener and more cost-effective than standalone 5G networks, research reveals

Finanznachrichten News
  • ABI Research delves deep into the sustainable and cost benefits of network sharing models

  • Boldyn Networks is leading the global shift towards more efficient and environmentally friendly network infrastructures

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research revealed that Neutral Host Networks (NHNs) are 38% greener and up to 47% more cost-effective than traditional standalone 5G deployments. Neutral Host Networks: A Solution to Greener and Cost-Effective Deployments, authored by ABI Research and commissioned by Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), modelled NHNs against traditional standalone 5G deployments across New York City and Rome. A first-of-its-kind research.


At a time when carriers and communications service providers are held accountable for how they are delivering on their ESG commitments, these findings demonstrate that the network sharing concept of NHNs significantly lessens the environmental-and cost-challenges associated with 5G densification.

"Advances in 5G will enable new possibilities in the way we live, work, and play. But as an industry we have the responsibility to roll out new networks in a way that is both cost-effective and sustainable," said Brendan O'Reilly, Group Chief Operating Officer at Boldyn Networks. "The neutral host model is an elegant, practical solution to reducing capital and operating expenditure for MNOs. It is also critical to accelerating the adoption of 5G and ensuring the delivery of transformative connectivity services for businesses, people and communities worldwide.

"If the telecoms industry is to truly deliver on the promise of a sustainable, inclusive, interconnected future then mobile operators must consider neutral host a real alternative to delivering future networks."

You can access the full press release here.

Boldyn Networks: unlocking the power of an interconnected future

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563786/Report_cover.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neutral-host-networks-38-greener-and-more-cost-effective-than-standalone-5g-networks-research-reveals-302312085.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.