Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
21.11.2024 10:10 Uhr
Saladax Biomedical, Inc.: Saladax Biomedical Inc. Welcomes Dr. Sepideh Fanaei as Country Manager for DACH Region, Supporting EU Expansion and Revenue Growth

Bethlehem, PA, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saladax Biomedical, Inc. is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Sepideh Fanaei as Country Manager for the DACH region, which encompasses Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This new role signifies a critical step in Saladax's European expansion strategy, which aims to advance the company's growth in the EU healthcare market.

Dr. Fanaei joins Saladax with over 20 years of experience in Germany's healthcare and biotechnology sectors, where her expertise spans market access, commercial strategy, and business growth. Her impactful leadership in oncology, neurology, and women's health has elevated market presence and driven successful expansion, establishing her as a highly regarded figure in the industry.

"As we introduce Saladax's rapid Antipsychotic Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) assays to European markets, Dr. Fanaei's leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and increasing revenue across the DACH region," said Maria Foster, Chief Commercial Officer at Saladax.

The Saladax TDM assays and the MyCare Insite Point of Care device are designed to fill a crucial clinical gap for patients with serious mental illness (SMI), offering healthcare providers rapid, cost-effective, and precise blood-level monitoring of antipsychotic drugs.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Dr. Fanaei stated, "For the first time, healthcare providers will have access to TDM data precisely when important clinical decisions are made, enabling more effective and individualized patient care. I am honored to join an organization that places patient health and innovation at the core of its mission."

ABOUT SALADAX BIOMEDICAL, INC.

Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, Saladax Biomedical, Inc. is a privately held company that develops, manufactures, and markets assays that provide rapid therapeutic drug levels for essential and life-saving medicines prescribed by psychiatrists and oncologists. Since 2007, Saladax's proprietary technology has been used in clinical laboratories or point-of-care settings to assist clinicians in monitoring and optimizing patient care. Additionally, the company collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop tests for clinical trials and companion diagnostics. For more information, visit MyCareTests.com

