Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 11:07 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3Shape A/S and Medit Corp. Reach Settlement in Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Finanznachrichten News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape A/S, a global innovator in digital dentistry with its market-leading intraoral (IOS) scanners, and Medit Corp, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners, today announced they have settled U.S. patent infringement litigation.

Both companies are committed to moving forward constructively and focusing on their core business priorities.

"3Shape is pleased to have resolved this matter and move forward without further litigation," said Henriette Stakemann, 3Shape General Counsel. "Our focus remains on protecting our intellectual property while continuing to innovate and deliver value to our customers."

Media Contact:
Jessica O'Sullivan-Munck
Director of Corporate Communications
jessica.osullivanmunck@3shape.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/3shape/r/3shape-a-s-and-medit-corp--reach-settlement-in-patent-infringement-lawsuit,c4069152

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3shape-as-and-medit-corp-reach-settlement-in-patent-infringement-lawsuit-302312779.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.