BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baozun Inc. (BZUN) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled -RMB88.07 million, or -RMB1.48 per share. This compares with -RMB126.43 million, or -RMB2.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Baozun Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -RMB66.79 million or -RMB1.12 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to RMB2.057 billion from RMB1.823 billion last year.Baozun Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -RMB88.07 Mln. vs. -RMB126.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -RMB1.48 vs. -RMB2.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB2.057 Bln vs. RMB1.823 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX