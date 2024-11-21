Anzeige
WKN: A3DSSN | ISIN: US98985Y1082
Tradegate
21.11.24
12:57 Uhr
14,700 Euro
+0,800
+5,76 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ZYMEWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZYMEWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,50015,20013:33
0,0000,00013:29
Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on December 3 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.
  • Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a panel discussion titled: 'Novel Antibody Mechanisms in Oncology' on December 3 at 3:15 pm ET in Miami, FL.
  • 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on December 4 at 7:55 am ET in Coral Gables, FL.
  • 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on January 13-16, 2025, and a corporate presentation on January 16 at 8:15 am Pacific Time (PT) in San Francisco, CA.

In addition, Zymeworks will present an update on its preclinical research programs at their Research & Development Day, taking place virtually and in-person on December 12, 2024, in New York, NY. This event, led by Paul Moore, PhD, Zymeworks' Chief Scientific Officer, will feature:

  • Updates on our portfolio of solid tumor targeting antibody-drug conjugates and T-cell Engager (TCE) molecules, featuring key opinion leaders from these therapeutic areas who will join the Company's management team to discuss ongoing R&D and clinical activities;
  • Candidate nomination from our Trispecific TCE platform as the last product candidate in our '5 by 5' R&D strategy; and
  • Strategy and rationale for potential expansion into new therapeutic areas in hematological cancers and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and preclinical development progress on potential investigational new drug applications for new product candidates in 2026 and beyond.

To register your participation for Zymeworks' Research & Development Day, please click here.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations
??

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications


