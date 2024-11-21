Stratodesk and AuthX Join Forces to Expand Options for Secure SignOn in Digital Workspaces

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Stratodesk, the leading innovator of an ultra-secure endpoint operating system for modern workspaces, is pleased to announce their technology integration with passwordless authentication specialist AuthX. Together, Stratodesk and AuthX offer a seamless and ultra-secure end-to-end endpoint technology solution that enables frictionless user access and authentication, safeguards data, boosts efficiency, and lowers the total cost of ownership across various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, technology, finance, education, government and more.

With AuthX's cloud-hosted, passwordless authentication solutions, organizations can streamline secure access and enhance productivity through features such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-on (SSO), Badge Tap & Go, and Passkey solutions. This comprehensive identity and access management solution boosts operational efficiency, safeguards sensitive data, and provides seamless, secure access from anywhere at any time.

Stratodesk's small footprint, Linux-based managed OS, NoTouch, gives IT teams the freedom to transform any end-user computing device, regardless of make or model, into a highly secure VDI/cloud workspace endpoint. By implementing seamless authentication and access methods, Stratodesk and AuthX elevate workforce security, improve the user experience and streamline work for professionals across all industries. Stratodesk's extremely powerful endpoint management capabilities in NoTouch Center empower IT teams to save resources on endpoint deployment, endpoint updates and management. Especially in the healthcare sector, where fast and secure access to shared, often mobile, workstations is crucial, these strengths, together with AuthX's innovative technology solutions, reshape the security in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and at-home services and help to cost-effectively and more productively manage healthcare workstations.

"We are thrilled to announce our technology collaboration with AuthX. As organizations everywhere become increasingly more security aware and sensitive, the integration with AuthX is an important expansion in our passwordless authentication offerings so customers can meet their environment access, security, and compliance requirements. This partnership marks an exciting journey of growth and advancement for the EUC and MFA space," said Emanuel Pirker, CEO of Stratodesk.

Preetham Gowda, President of Technology at AuthX, added, "Our partnership with Stratodesk is a natural fit, as both companies prioritize security, efficiency, and scalability. By integrating AuthX's passwordless authentication solutions with Stratodesk's endpoint management, we're enabling organizations to easily secure their workspace and improve user productivity across industries. This solution leverages the power of authentication, endpoint management, and cloud integration, which is timely for organizations facing increasing demands for secure and agile workflows. This collaboration further strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge identity and access management solutions."

Join our webinar on January 21, 2025, to learn more about AuthX and Stratodesk. Register now.

About AuthX

AuthX is a cloud-based identity and access management platform for single sign-on, passwordless, and multi-factor authentication. It helps enterprises implement seamless user authentication and security with its advanced authentication workflow feature, enabling security for end-users across workstations, web, network, and mobile. AuthX's cloud-based solution enables Zero Trust Security through dynamic risk management, proactively identifying threats, securing networks, and safeguarding endpoints for organizations and individuals. For more details, visit www.authx.com.

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk is the leading innovator of the ultra-secure endpoint OS designed to meet the unique demands of modern enterprises. With zero-trust principles embedded in its core, Stratodesk NoTouch OS is the market-leading endpoint OS for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Secure Browsing as well as IIoT and Automation use cases. The transformative NoTouch OS reduces costs through streamlining IT operations and endpoint management, increases sustainability through endpoint hardware flexibility, and revolutionizes endpoint security, user experience, and productivity. With headquarters in San Francisco and a presence in Europe, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and Stratodesk Plus-certified technology solution providers worldwide. Learn more at www.stratodesk.com.

Contact Information

Silke Telsnig

Chief Marketing Officer

silke.telsnig@stratodesk.com

(415) 946-4029

SOURCE: Stratodesk

View the original press release on newswire.com.