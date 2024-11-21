COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence remained negative in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.The consumer confidence index dropped to -9.3 in November from -8.9 in the previous month.The decline in consumers' view of Denmark's current and future economic situation was offset by the improvement in consumers' view of the family's future financial situation and the desire to buy, the survey said.Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months improved to 0 from -1.0 in October. Meanwhile, the index for past financial situation also worsened to -10.1 from -8.9.Opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year weakened, with the respective index falling to -10.9 in November from -8.9 a month ago.Households expect prices to rise at a faster pace over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX