DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 21-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 19-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 20-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.794420 8.062355 8.856775 67135234 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.869447 8.084356 8.953803 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 5997928 0.791273 GB00B7KR2P84 23852 0.003147 US2778562098 Sub 6021780 0.794420% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted n/a 117742 0.015533 Right to Recall n/a 17/01/2029 4560 0.000602 Physical Option n/a Sub 122302 0.016135% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 09/12/2024 Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps N/A 15/01/2025 Cash 24564 0.003241 Swaps N/A 31/01/2025 Cash 33739 0.004451 Swaps N/A 28/02/2025 Cash 3063 0.000404 Swaps N/A 03/03/2025 Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps N/A 18/03/2025 Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps N/A 21/03/2025 Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps N/A 28/03/2025 Cash 17123950 2.259066 Swaps N/A 31/03/2025 Cash 90000 0.011873 Swaps N/A 02/04/2025 Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps N/A 22/05/2025 Cash 1230516 0.162335 Swaps N/A 30/06/2025 Cash 949 0.000125 Swaps N/A 04/07/2025 Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps N/A 14/07/2025 Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps N/A 29/08/2025 Cash 20199 0.002665 Swaps N/A 03/10/2025 Cash 55969 0.007384 Swaps N/A 31/10/2025 Cash 9937 0.001311 Swaps N/A 29/12/2025 Cash 206 0.000027 Swaps N/A 16/02/2026 Cash 13056 0.001722 Swaps N/A 18/03/2026 Cash 376269 0.049639 Swaps N/A 26/05/2026 Cash 189497 0.024999 Swaps N/A 31/07/2026 Cash 1370913 0.180857 Swaps N/A 31/08/2026 Cash 69825 0.009212 Swaps N/A 16/09/2026 Cash 7111 0.000938

