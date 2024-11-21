Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.11.2024 12:31 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
21-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
Other 
Comments 
Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
19-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
20-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.794420        8.062355          8.856775        67135234 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   0.869447        8.084356          8.953803 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  5997928                             0.791273 
GB00B7KR2P84 
 
 
                                  23852                              0.003147 
US2778562098 
 
 
                Sub 6021780                             0.794420% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
                  n/a                                 117742             0.015533 
Right to Recall                           n/a 
 
 
                  17/01/2029                             4560              0.000602 
Physical Option                           n/a 
 
 
                Sub                                   122302             0.016135% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  09/12/2024                             Cash              3741114             0.493544 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/01/2025                             Cash              24564              0.003241 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/01/2025                             Cash              33739              0.004451 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/02/2025                             Cash              3063              0.000404 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/03/2025                             Cash              3442539             0.454155 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2025                             Cash              5529400             0.729463 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  21/03/2025                             Cash              9583494             1.264296 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/03/2025                             Cash              17123950            2.259066 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/03/2025                             Cash              90000              0.011873 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/04/2025                             Cash              13559646            1.788848 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/05/2025                             Cash              1230516             0.162335 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/06/2025                             Cash              949               0.000125 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/07/2025                             Cash              3968795             0.523581 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2025                             Cash              75173              0.009917 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/08/2025                             Cash              20199              0.002665 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/10/2025                             Cash              55969              0.007384 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/10/2025                             Cash              9937              0.001311 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/12/2025                             Cash              206               0.000027 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/02/2026                             Cash              13056              0.001722 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2026                             Cash              376269             0.049639 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  26/05/2026                             Cash              189497             0.024999 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2026                             Cash              1370913             0.180857 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/08/2026                             Cash              69825              0.009212 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/09/2026                             Cash              7111              0.000938

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.