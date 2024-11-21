ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened somewhat in November, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.The consumer confidence index fell 79.8 from 80.6 in October. Moreover, a score below 100 indicates pessimistic outlook.The index for the current financial situation of households improved to 66.1 from 64.7 in the previous month. Meanwhile, financial situation expectations of households worsened to 80.6 from 82.1.Consumers' general economic situation expectations also declined to 73.8 from 75.3 a month ago. The index measuring consumers' assessment of spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months posted 98.6 compared to 100.1 in October.The consumer confidence survey was conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX