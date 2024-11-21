Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 20 November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 20 November 2024 99.69p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.51p per ordinary share

21 November 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


