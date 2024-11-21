London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - CS Global Partners releases the inaugural edition of the Opportunity Index. This groundbreaking report ranks countries utilising a unique blend of economic data which analyses the Economic Opportunity afforded to countries' citizens and residents.

Read the Opportunity Index, a first-of-its-kind report from CS Global Partners, to learn about the world's best and worst destinations for economic growth and development.



The Opportunity Index offers a deep dive into the countries, factors, and data which underpin economic growth and opportunity.

Taking stock of global trends, the Opportunity Index situates its mixed-methods data analysis and a worldwide survey of high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) within the greater context of current affairs.

"The Opportunity Index offers invaluable insights into our rapidly evolving economic realities. From inflation and taxation to urbanisation, people worldwide seek to understand how their nations can unlock their financial potential. This timely report encourages us to examine the forces that shape economic success and the trends that drive growth or decline," said Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

As a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) and residency advisory, CS Global Partners is at the forefront of interpreting the economic changes affecting HNWIs.

In the inaugural Index, Ireland came out on top, followed closely by the United Arab Emirates. These countries received plaudits for their flourishing capital cities, good relations with other nations and their business-friendly tax policies.

Ireland and the United Arab Emirates also received praise for their modern, diversified economies and strong infrastructural capacities. Both are geographically located in strategic business locations and are known as technological hubs.

According to the full list of scores, found within the 2024 CS Global Partners World Citizenship Report (from which the Opportunity Index takes its data), the United Kingdom took ninth place for Economic Opportunity.

In findings which may surprise some readers, neither the United States, nor Germany, France or India finished within the top ten.

A key area of focus in the Index is the dissatisfaction felt by surveyed HNWIs in their governments' handling of the economy. The survey found that a whopping 40.5per cent of HNWIs believed that their governments were failing them in the area of Economic Opportunity.

Surveyed HNWIs cited a competitive economy (e.g., favourable business conditions, employment opportunities) as something their governments failed to provide.

The Opportunity Index also studied the worst ranked countries, probing the reasons why certain countries offer poor economic prospects. São Tomé and Príncipe, Lesotho and the Central African Republic were the three worst-ranked countries for Economic Opportunity.

The Index found that the worst ranked countries tended to have less developed economic infrastructure, political instability, and reliance on foreign aid. These qualities make it difficult for countries to build the resilience required to weather the ebbs and flows of the global market.

São Tomé and Príncipe, the lowest ranked country for Economic Opportunity, possesses an underdeveloped economy and is dependent on aid and natural resources. With a low productivity rate, low growth rate, and a remote geographical location, São Tomé and Príncipe is poorly equipped to withstand economic shocks.

A fascinating insight from the report's study of the worst-ranked countries was that most fell victim to what economists call the 'Resource Curse'. The 'Resource Curse' describes the paradoxical economic phenomenon of how countries with bountiful natural resources tend to be poorer and have less economic productivity and growth.

The Opportunity Index is adapted from the World Citizenship Report, which ranked 188 countries across five motivators that global citizens care most about - Safety and Security, Economic Opportunity, Quality of Life, Global Mobility and Financial Freedom.

Both reports recognise Citizenship by Investment (CBI) to be a key vehicle to grant economic opportunity to individuals and families. CBI Programmes offer applicants the opportunity to legally acquire an alternative citizenship in return for an investment in the economy of the host country.

CS Global Partners is committed to its purpose of helping HNWIs unlock premier economic opportunity and become global citizens through CBI.

With economic turmoil, inflationary pressures and global elections, the Opportunity Index provides data-driven insight that is more needed than ever.

