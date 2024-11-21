OilPrice.com: This Little-Known Metal Just Exploded 200%, Here are 2 Ways To Play It

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antimony, a silvery-white metalloid, might not be a household name, but it plays a crucial role in our modern world. It's a key ingredient in military tech, batteries, and semiconductors. And now, a global antimony crisis may be looming as demand far outstrips supply...

This obscure metal has become a strategic linchpin in modern warfare - and right now, China holds all the cards. These two companies that could help the West break free from China's stranglehold on this key resource. Companies mentioned in this release include:Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO), Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD).

#1 Military Metals Corp. (MILI .CN ; MILIF .QB ) Canadian junior miner Military Metals Corp. wasted no time jumping into this game with a series of major antimony acquisitions on two continents-Europe and North America. They're hoping to help turn the tables on Chinese domination, and they're moving quickly to do so.

Military Metals Corp. recently announced that it has purchased one of Europe's largest antimony deposits in Slovakia with a historical resource.

One of the properties acquired is Trojarova. This is a Soviet-era resource with an initial discovery from the 1950s and prior development in the '80s and '90s. It's already seen two phases of exploration. According to Military Metals Corp. CEO Scott Eldridge, the Slovakian government's earlier exploration was halted before they reached the richest part of the deposit.

Back then, the Cold War was winding down, and what would follow next was a destocking and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) between the Soviets and the United States. Antimony was no longer critical. That's all changed now. The world is at war.

And Trojarova, with a historical resource of over 60,998.4 tons of antimony of in situ value worth around $2 billion at today's spot prices-could become a military kingmaker. Perpetua Resources has 90,000 tons of Antimony. These 2 companies are the largest Antimony companies in N.America.

For Slovakia, it could mean new status as a European supplier of a key national defense critical metal at a time when Germany is certain it will go to war with Russia in the next few years.

The company anticipates that the robust mining infrastructure in Slovakia aligns perfectly with the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act, opening avenues for potential EU funding as it advances these projects toward production.

In March 2024, the European Union allocated 500,000,000 euro under the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) to boost output capacity to 2 million shells annually by the end of 2025. But the Western militaries have a major problem.

With the European Union cornered, Military Metals Corp. moved to grab antimony resource shares in North America, too-in Canada's Nova Scotia, where it acquired the West Gore Antimony Project-one of Canada's largest antimony mines and a hero of WWI supplies.

With historical drilling results indicating over 7 meters of 10.6 gpt gold and 3.4% antimony, Military Metals Corp. is planning to score a huge antimony victory for the home front. Just a month after securing West Gore, it moved to further consolidate the territory around it in an October 24th, 2024 LOI to acquire more claims in a strategic flanking move.

Eldridge is expecting the supply crunch to snowball, with antimony prices already doubling this year, and poised to keep going into next year. Military Metals Corp. is now strategically positioned as a leading developer of the metal that will make or break the Western world in global warfare.

#2 Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

Perpetua Resources' (PPTA) flagship Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho is not only one of the largest open-pit gold mines in the United States-it is also set to be the country's only domestic source of antimony.

According to the company, the mine-a key player for Allied Forces in WWII-could end up supplying some 35% of U.S. antimony demand in the first six years of production.

Federal support for Stibnite has been significant, with the Department of Defense awarding Perpetua Resources up to $34.6 million in additional funding in February of this year under the existing Technology Investment Agreement (TIA) through Title III of the Defence Production Act (DPA), then receiving a letter of interest for a $1.8 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) earlier this year to help develop the mine.

This potential financing, which offers a 15-year term at competitive rates, is a rare backing that underscores the project's importance to national security, particularly as the U.S aims to reduce its reliance on Chinese mineral imports. In fact, the loan would be one of the largest investments ever in a mine by the U.S. government.

In a further show of government support, the Pentagon has already committed nearly $60 million under the Defense Production Act to advance Stibnite's permitting process, emphasizing the mine's role in securing a domestic antimony supply chain. Perpetua Resources said in September this year that it expected to be issued the final permit for the mine this December. With bipartisan support and no expected regulatory hurdles due to federal interest, Perpetua Resources presents a unique opportunity and analysts are taking note.

Just a month ago, Roth MKM increased the stock's target price to $15, signaling a projected 45% return as Perpetua Resources advances toward production.

High institutional interest and the project's potential for environmental remediation and restoration of fish spawning areas reinforce Perpetua Resource's long-term value and align the company with broader U.S. strategic and environmental objectives.

Traditional Resource Producers Should Not Be Ignored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America and a major supplier of iron ore pellets. The company is integral to the US defense industry, providing essential materials for a wide range of applications. Their steel is used in the construction of military vehicles, ships, aircraft, and infrastructure, as well as in the manufacturing of critical components for weapons systems.

Cleveland-Cliffs' position as a leading domestic steel producer is vital for ensuring the stability and self-reliance of the US defense industrial base. By sourcing steel domestically from companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, the US can reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers and mitigate potential supply chain disruptions during times of conflict or geopolitical instability. This reliable access to high-quality steel is essential for maintaining the production of critical defense equipment and ensuring the readiness of the US military.

Moreover, Cleveland-Cliffs' commitment to sustainable practices, such as responsible mining and the use of renewable energy sources, aligns with the growing emphasis on environmental stewardship within the defense sector. By minimizing its environmental impact and promoting responsible resource management, Cleveland-Cliffs contributes to a more sustainable and resilient defense industrial base.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world, with significant mining and refining operations in Mexico and Peru. Copper is a critical material for the defense industry, used extensively in the production of ammunition, electrical wiring, and electronic components for various military applications.

Southern Copper's large-scale production capacity and its commitment to operational efficiency make it a reliable supplier of copper to the US defense industry. A stable supply of copper is crucial for maintaining the production of essential defense equipment and ensuring the operational readiness of the US military.

Furthermore, Southern Copper's focus on sustainable mining practices and community development contributes to responsible sourcing of this critical material. By minimizing its environmental footprint and engaging with local communities, Southern Copper promotes ethical and sustainable practices within the defense supply chain.

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) is one of the world's largest providers of uranium fuel, a critical component for nuclear power generation and the production of nuclear weapons. Cameco's operations, primarily located in Canada and the United States, play a vital role in ensuring a secure and reliable supply of uranium for both defense and civilian nuclear applications.

Cameco's uranium mining and processing activities are essential for maintaining the US nuclear deterrent and ensuring the continued operation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines. A stable supply of uranium fuel is vital for national security, as it underpins the US's nuclear capabilities and its ability to project power globally.

By adhering to stringent safety standards and minimizing the environmental impact of its operations, Cameco contributes to the responsible management of nuclear materials and supports the long-term viability of the nuclear industry.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is a diversified mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. It is one of the world's largest producers of zinc and copper and also produces other commodities such as coal, lead, and silver. Teck operates mines and processing facilities in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru.

Teck's zinc operations are located in Canada, the United States, and Peru. The company is the world's second-largest producer of zinc, with a production capacity of over 800,000 tonnes per year. Teck's zinc is used in a variety of applications, including galvanized steel, batteries, and chemicals.

Teck's operations are also significant for their contribution to the global supply of battery metals. Zinc is a key component of many types of batteries, including lead-acid batteries and nickel-zinc batteries. Teck's zinc production is therefore essential for the growing demand for batteries in electric vehicles and other applications.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States. The company produces a wide range of high-quality steel products, including flat roll steel, structural steel, and rail, which are essential for various industries, including the defense sector. From the construction of military vehicles and ships to the building of infrastructure and manufacturing of critical components, steel remains a foundational material for national defense.

A strong and resilient domestic steel industry is vital for ensuring national security. Steel Dynamics' production capacity and commitment to technological advancement contribute to the stability and self-reliance of the U.S. defense industrial base. By sourcing steel from domestic producers like Steel Dynamics, the U.S. can reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers and ensure that it has access to the necessary materials to support its defense needs in times of crisis or geopolitical instability.

Furthermore, Steel Dynamics' focus on sustainable practices and environmental stewardship is important for ensuring the long-term viability of the domestic steel industry. By investing in energy-efficient technologies and minimizing its environmental impact, the company contributes to a more sustainable and resilient defense industrial base. This is crucial for national security, as it ensures that the production of steel for defense applications is conducted in a manner that is both environmentally responsible and economically sustainable.

By. Tom Kool

