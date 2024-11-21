WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Upbound Group (UPBD) has announced an agreement with Google Cloud to deliver advanced AI solutions. Upbound will tap Google Cloud's Vertex AI to enhance product accessibility, personalization and service quality for its customer base. Upbound will integrate AI technologies focusing on improving customer conversion through an improved website experience and personalization utilizing predictive modeling.Upbound said the agreement with Google will also aim to establish a robust data ecosystem for scaling AI initiatives across additional business functions; continuously improve AI solutions; and help ensure data security and compliance while implementing AI solutions.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX