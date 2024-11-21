Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
21.11.2024 14:19 Uhr
Arkion Solutions AB: Arkion Wins Contract with Elvia, Norway's Largest Distribution Grid Operator

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkion, a leading provider of AI-powered asset analytics, proudly announces its selection as the sole provider of detailed condition assessments for Elvia. Elvia, one of Norway's largest electricity networks, has chosen Arkion's platform to enhance inspection and maintenance processes, ultimately driving increased grid reliability and optimization.

Arkion was selected for the proven quality of its AI and machine learning-powered platform, which delivers comprehensive condition assessments across every grid component. By identifying critical defects that need immediate action and detecting minor issues that support long-term, preventive maintenance planning, Arkion's platform provides Elvia with a holistic view of asset health for their whole grid.

"We are proud to have been selected as a long-term partner to Elvia," said Jens Gullin, Commercial Director, Nordics at Arkion. "Being entrusted by one of Norway's largest distribution grid operators to optimize their grid, enhance safety, and ensure long-term reliability shows how Elvia is taking strides to enable the energy transition and a net-zero future."

"The solutions provided by Arkion will contribute positively to the modernization of maintenance and lay a solid foundation for Elvia's maintenance assessments, ensuring that the right measures are implemented at the right time. Elvia looks forward to a successful collaboration with Arkion" said Christine Hegerstrøm, Maintenance Engineer at Elvia.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Rosvall, Director of Marketing, Arkion
johan.rosvall@arkion.co, 0762346960

About Arkion:

Arkion provides AI-powered asset analytics for faster, more accurate, and sustainable inspections of distribution and transmission power grid infrastructure enabling power grid owners to navigate the challenges posed by increasing energy consumption and secure the reliability and resilience of their grids.

About Elvia:

Elvia is one of Norway's largest grid operators, supplying electricity to over two million people across Oslo, Viken, and Innlandet counties.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/arkion-solutions-ab/r/arkion-wins-contract-with-elvia--norway-s-largest-distribution-grid-operator,c4069849

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23457/4069849/3128449.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/arkion-solutions-ab/i/elvia-arkion-announcement,c3354196

Elvia Arkion Announcement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arkion-wins-contract-with-elvia-norways-largest-distribution-grid-operator-302312988.html

