WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices spiked close to 2 percent on Thursday in the aftermath of Russia and Ukraine launching missiles at each other. Geopolitical concerns in eastern Europe eclipsed worries about weak demand ignited by a higher-than-expected inventory build in the U.S.Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. rising by 0.545 million barrels during the week ended November 15 as compared with a rise of 2.09 million barrels in the previous week. Markets had anticipated a build of 0.4 million barrels only.Brent Oil Futures for January settlement is currently trading at $74.11, having gained 1.79 percent from the previous close of $72.81.The day's trading ranged between $74.38 and $72.91 whereas the 52-week trading range was between $68.29 and $91.18.Gains in the past week exceed 2.1 percent. On a year-to-date basis, the loss is 3.7 percent.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for January settlement also rallied 1.96 percent from the previous close of $68.75 to trade at $70.10.Prices ranged between a high of $70.38 and a low of $68.86 in the day's trading. Trading ranged between $65.27 and $87.67 over the past 52 weeks.Gains in the past week exceed 2.2 percent. On a year-to-date basis, the loss is 2.2 percent.Both Brent and WTI crude have declined more than 11 percent over the past one year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX