Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A1JKU6 | ISIN: INE245A01021
Tata Power Signs MoU with Asian Development Bank for US$4.25 Billion to Finance Key Clean Energy Power Projects

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Power, one of India's leading integrated power companies, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) coinciding with the ongoing Climate Conference (COP29) at Baku, Azerbaijan, to evaluate financing for its several strategic projects aimed at enhancing India's power infrastructure and promoting renewable and clean energy.

Tata Power Logo

The MoU outlines the evaluation of financing for several key ongoing projects such as the 966 MW Solar Wind Hybrid project and Pumped Hydro Storage Project and other projects in the pipeline around energy transition, decarbonization, and battery storage as well as ongoing financing for capex towards strengthening the distribution networks managed by Tata Power.

The total estimated project cost is approximately US $4.25 billion.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "Our collaboration with the Asian Development Bank is a crucial step as we explore innovative financing solutions to drive transformative power sector projects. This MoU reinforces our commitment to advancing India's clean and renewable energy capacity and modernizing our power infrastructure, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth. These initiatives align with India's ambitious clean energy goals, contributing to energy security and environmental resilience."

ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations, Suzanne Gaboury said, "ADB is committed to fostering partnerships that promote sustainability and energy security across Asia and the Pacific. As part of this strategy, our engagement with Tata Power reflects a shared vision for a low-carbon, inclusive, and climate-resilient future, supporting India's transition toward sustainable energy solutions."

This partnership is pivotal as India accelerates its journey toward achieving its renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030. The projects under evaluation, such as the large-scale solar-wind hybrid systems and advanced hydro storage solutions, signify an investment in the future of India's clean energy infrastructure. Through initiatives like these, Tata Power aims to strengthen the nation's capacity for renewable energy, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and foster a sustainable, energy-secure future.

This MoU signals a concerted effort to align with global climate action goals while addressing India's energy needs. The collaboration will pave the way for sustainable progress, enhancing energy access, resilience, and the country's environmental footprint.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564594/Tata_Power_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-power-signs-mou-with-asian-development-bank-for-us4-25-billion-to-finance-key-clean-energy-power-projects-302313050.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
