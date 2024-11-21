LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD), a financial and retail technology company, Thursday announced that British retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) or M&S has renewed and increased the scope of its services contract for an additional four years.The new contract applies to the more than 1,000 M&S stores in the U.K. and Ireland.The deal now includes support services for the entire store estate, managed services for self-checkout technology and self-order terminals in the digital cafés, implementation services for M&S stores and distribution centers, software services and more.The scope of services expansion of the new contract aims to increase the productivity of both Diebold Nixdorf field service engineers and M&S colleagues.Diebold Nixdorf noted that it has provided hardware services to M&S since 2019.Ben Gale, senior vice president & managing director, EMEA and APAC Retail Sales Management at Diebold Nixdorf, said, 'We are delighted about the renewal and expansion of the contract featuring an adjusted business model that is fully aligned with M&S' business objectives, allowing it to automatically adapt to changes in the market and the business. With a clear focus on automation and staff self-help, we are helping M&S achieve important objectives, such as reduced reliance on the helpdesk and improved staff efficiency.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX