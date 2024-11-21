Anzeige
21.11.2024 15:07 Uhr
Mullen Coughlin LLC: Mullen Coughlin Grows London Office With New Partner, Richard Hall



DEVON, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin is excited to welcome Richard Hall as a Partner. Richard is the second Partner at MC UK, and joins London Office LeadCameron Carr and AssociatesAlex DiMeo and Alexander Dimitrov.

"Since the opening of our London office in January of this year, we have seen the demand for global specialist services in cybersecurity and privacy legal services. We are committed to the international delivery of our bespoke incident response services, and welcome Richard to assist in our response to the market requirement for international delivery," says Partner Cameron Carr.

Primarily focused on contentious legal matters and cybersecurity incident response, Richard has a wealth of knowledge related to the data protection, cybersecurity and privacy legal landscape in the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU). He is well-versed with the UK regulatory landscape - specifically the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) - having successfully defended multiple organizations under investigation and/or subject to enforcement actions.

On joining Mullen Coghlin, Richard remarks, "I am delighted to join Mullen Coughlin as a Partner in London. It's exciting to build out our international presence. I look forward to contributing to the Firm's continued strategic growth, whilst adding to its already exceptional reputation in assisting organizations that are dealing with international data privacy and security incidents."

Richard holds a Bachelor of Laws from Swansea University and is licensed by the UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to practice in England & Wales. He holds a GIAC "Security Essentials Certification" demonstrating his commitment to, and knowledge of, information security.

Since 2016, Mullen Coughlin managed over 25,000 data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and in all geographic locations; MC UK, founded in January 2024, managed over 150 international-related data privacy and security incidents. The Firm has 130 attorneys solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident advisory compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and security and privacy litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mullen-coughlin-grows-london-office-with-new-partner-richard-hall-302312420.html


