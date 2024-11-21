Anzeige
21.11.2024 15:07 Uhr
Embrace Sustainable Luxury: LILYSILK's Black Friday Delivers Discount on Eco-Friendly Cashmere

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is unveiling exceptional savings on its luxury collections.

Embrace Sustainable Luxury, LILYSILK's Black Friday Delivers Up to 80% Off Eco-Friendly Cashmere

With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and unparalleled craftsmanship, LILYSILK aims to make sustainable luxury more accessible, inviting customers to indulge in timeless elegance and eco-conscious choices at unbeatable value with discounts of up to 80% on selected items.

"LILYSILK is more than just elegance; we advocate a lifestyle of respect and care for our natural world," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Our products surpass aesthetic appeal to fulfill the rising demand for high-quality, ethically and sustainably produced goods. This Black Friday, we invite our customers to select items that showcase their refined taste and dedication to environmental stewardship. LILYSILK's textiles allow consumers to enjoy both comfort and a positive impact with their purchases."

Key to the brand's commitment are its natural and baby cashmere products, which provide unmatched warmth and softness. Natural Cashmere, sourced from the undercoat fibers of cashmere goats, retains its pure color and texture without harsh chemicals, making each garment as eco-friendly as it is luxurious. Additionally, Baby Cashmere, from the delicate undercoat of Inner Mongolia goat kids, offers a softer, warmer yarn with a minimal ecological footprint, sustainably sourced to balance luxury with environmental care.

To accommodate busy lifestyles, LILYSILK has developed Machine-Washable Merino Wool, designed to offer the luxury of wool without the maintenance hassle. This wool is easily laundered in a washing machine, maintaining its quality and comfort without the environmental impact of dry cleaning, aligning with modern values of convenience and sustainability.

LILYSILK also features the 7030 Golden Ratio-a strategic blend of 30% Grade A cashmere and 70% ultrafine Merino wool-that enhances the softness of cashmere and the durability of wool, creating a luxurious, long-lasting fabric while reducing environmental impact.

LILYSILK's highly anticipated 2024 Black Friday sale is now live, running until November 30th. Shoppers can find discounts ranging from 60% to 80% on select luxury items. Enjoy sitewide savings with tiered discounts: 20% off $300 and 25% off $600 purchases using promo code HOLIDAY.

Discover more amazing deals on the LILYSILK official website. Shop now and transform your home with LILYSILK's luxurious, eco-friendly products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564329/Embrace_Sustainable_Luxury_LILYSILK_s_Black_Friday_Delivers_Up_80__Off.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/embrace-sustainable-luxury-lilysilks-black-friday-delivers-discount-on-eco-friendly-cashmere-302312697.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
