Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
21.11.24
15:29 Uhr
3,100 Euro
-0,020
-0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 15:07 Uhr
58 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 20 November 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 280.59 274.31
NAV with debt at fair value 285.54 279.26

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

21 November 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


