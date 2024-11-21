Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Nov-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Nov-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.274706
4.828865
5.103571
35308498
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
1900524
0.274706
Sub Total 8.A
1900524
0.274706%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/11/2024
28/11/2024
Cash
116815
0.016885
Cash-settled Equity Swap
31/01/2025
31/01/2025
Cash
603837
0.087280
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/02/2025
19/02/2025
Cash
37803
0.005464
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2025
19/03/2025
Cash
13133571
1.898356
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/05/2025
07/05/2025
Cash
695373
0.100511
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/05/2025
14/05/2025
Cash
2359745
0.341083
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2025
05/08/2025
Cash
3191808
0.461351
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2025
19/08/2025
Cash
1516693
0.219226
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2025
08/09/2025
Cash
121000
0.017490
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/09/2025
09/09/2025
Cash
1046098
0.151205
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/09/2025
17/09/2025
Cash
325072
0.046987
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2025
18/09/2025
Cash
3732987
0.539574
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2025
02/10/2025
Cash
635331
0.091832
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2025
08/10/2025
Cash
1032009
0.149169
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/10/2025
14/10/2025
Cash
77870
0.011256
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/10/2025
29/10/2025
Cash
3101
0.000448
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2025
04/11/2025
Cash
689654
0.099684
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/11/2025
10/11/2025
Cash
1155868
0.167072
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/11/2025
11/11/2025
Cash
1040029
0.150328
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/11/2025
19/11/2025
Cash
183636
0.026543
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
49
0.000007
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2025
03/12/2025
Cash
38745
0.005600
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/12/2025
04/12/2025
Cash
31424
0.004542
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/12/2025
05/12/2025
Cash
61602
0.008904
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/12/2025
10/12/2025
Cash
2
0.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/01/2026
05/01/2026
Cash
85918
0.012419
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2028
22/05/2028
Cash
1218333
0.176101
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/09/2029
04/09/2029
Cash
143339
0.020719
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/11/2029
02/11/2029
Cash
66927
0.009674
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/11/2029
15/11/2029
Cash
63335
0.009155
Sub Total 8.B2
33407974
4.828865%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
4.828863
5.103569%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
18-Nov-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom