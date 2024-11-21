Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
21.11.24
12:36 Uhr
0,608 Euro
-0,018
-2,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6470,65816:38
0,6470,65816:38
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 15:13 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.274706

4.828865

5.103571

35308498

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B5N0P849

1900524

0.274706

Sub Total 8.A

1900524

0.274706%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/11/2024

28/11/2024

Cash

116815

0.016885

Cash-settled Equity Swap

31/01/2025

31/01/2025

Cash

603837

0.087280

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/02/2025

19/02/2025

Cash

37803

0.005464

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/03/2025

19/03/2025

Cash

13133571

1.898356

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/05/2025

07/05/2025

Cash

695373

0.100511

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/05/2025

14/05/2025

Cash

2359745

0.341083

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/08/2025

05/08/2025

Cash

3191808

0.461351

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2025

19/08/2025

Cash

1516693

0.219226

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/09/2025

08/09/2025

Cash

121000

0.017490

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/09/2025

09/09/2025

Cash

1046098

0.151205

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/09/2025

17/09/2025

Cash

325072

0.046987

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/09/2025

18/09/2025

Cash

3732987

0.539574

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2025

02/10/2025

Cash

635331

0.091832

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2025

08/10/2025

Cash

1032009

0.149169

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/10/2025

14/10/2025

Cash

77870

0.011256

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/10/2025

29/10/2025

Cash

3101

0.000448

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/11/2025

04/11/2025

Cash

689654

0.099684

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/11/2025

10/11/2025

Cash

1155868

0.167072

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/11/2025

11/11/2025

Cash

1040029

0.150328

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/11/2025

19/11/2025

Cash

183636

0.026543

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2025

02/12/2025

Cash

49

0.000007

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2025

03/12/2025

Cash

38745

0.005600

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/12/2025

04/12/2025

Cash

31424

0.004542

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/12/2025

05/12/2025

Cash

61602

0.008904

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/12/2025

10/12/2025

Cash

2

0.000000

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/01/2026

05/01/2026

Cash

85918

0.012419

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2028

22/05/2028

Cash

1218333

0.176101

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/09/2029

04/09/2029

Cash

143339

0.020719

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/11/2029

02/11/2029

Cash

66927

0.009674

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/11/2029

15/11/2029

Cash

63335

0.009155

Sub Total 8.B2

33407974

4.828865%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

4.828863

5.103569%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

18-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.