Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.274706 4.828865 5.103571 35308498 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 1900524 0.274706 Sub Total 8.A 1900524 0.274706%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/11/2024 28/11/2024 Cash 116815 0.016885 Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/01/2025 31/01/2025 Cash 603837 0.087280 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/02/2025 19/02/2025 Cash 37803 0.005464 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/03/2025 19/03/2025 Cash 13133571 1.898356 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/05/2025 07/05/2025 Cash 695373 0.100511 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/05/2025 14/05/2025 Cash 2359745 0.341083 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2025 05/08/2025 Cash 3191808 0.461351 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2025 19/08/2025 Cash 1516693 0.219226 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/09/2025 08/09/2025 Cash 121000 0.017490 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/09/2025 09/09/2025 Cash 1046098 0.151205 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/09/2025 17/09/2025 Cash 325072 0.046987 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 3732987 0.539574 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 635331 0.091832 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2025 08/10/2025 Cash 1032009 0.149169 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/10/2025 14/10/2025 Cash 77870 0.011256 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/10/2025 29/10/2025 Cash 3101 0.000448 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 689654 0.099684 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/11/2025 10/11/2025 Cash 1155868 0.167072 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/11/2025 11/11/2025 Cash 1040029 0.150328 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/11/2025 19/11/2025 Cash 183636 0.026543 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 49 0.000007 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 38745 0.005600 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/12/2025 04/12/2025 Cash 31424 0.004542 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/12/2025 05/12/2025 Cash 61602 0.008904 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2025 10/12/2025 Cash 2 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2026 05/01/2026 Cash 85918 0.012419 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2028 22/05/2028 Cash 1218333 0.176101 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/09/2029 04/09/2029 Cash 143339 0.020719 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/11/2029 02/11/2029 Cash 66927 0.009674 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/11/2029 15/11/2029 Cash 63335 0.009155 Sub Total 8.B2 33407974 4.828865%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.828863 5.103569% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

18-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom