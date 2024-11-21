iCeMonster Announces Launch of World's First Auto-Tinting Electrochromic Snow Goggle

Revolutionary iCeMonster #787 Enhances Safety and Clarity on the Slopes with Seamless Tint Adjustment and Advanced Anti-Fog Technology.

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / iCeMonster recently announced the crowdfunding launch of their iCeMonster #787, a revolutionary electrochromic snow goggle that adapts instantly to any light conditions. From bright midday sunlight to low-light descents at dusk, iCeMonster ensures optimal clarity, reducing the need to squint and strain-ultimately making the slopes safer and more enjoyable for all snow sports. Powered by advanced electrochromic technology, the iCeMonster #787 adjusts tint seamlessly with a single click, guaranteeing perfect vision for all lighting and weather conditions.

Unparalleled performance is achieved using a patented electrochromic layer - a technology similar to a Boeing 787's aircraft windows. With this innovation, iCeMonster #787 offers an unprecedented level of comfort and safety. Unlike traditional lenses that transition abruptly between shades, iCeMonster goggles provide a smooth, 15-second color shift, minimizing eye strain and ensuring safer vision adjustment. This smooth transition allows skiers and snowboarders to maintain full focus on their surroundings, an advantage that traditional snow goggles simply cannot match.

"The iCeMonster #787 is not just an innovative goggle product, it's a new standard in eye safety and clarity for snow sports. We set out to create goggles that offer performance, protection, and a truly enhanced experience. Our patented technology is redefining what's possible in snow sports eyewear, allowing every enthusiast to feel fully immersed and safe, no matter the lighting conditions on the mountain." said Daniel Cheng, Founder of iCeMonster.

Engineered for the rugged demands of snow sports, iCeMonster #787 features DNMIX lenses and ANFMAX anti-fog technology, which together deliver unmatched visibility. The ANFMAX Anti-Fog Coating uses advanced hydrophobic film technology, a breakthrough in water-repellent layers. Unlike traditional anti-fog coatings, this innovative system actively prevents condensation, stopping fog before it starts. Skiers and snowboarders can now enjoy consistent, crystal-clear vision, even in the most challenging weather conditions, without the need for internal air circulation, confidently tackling any slope, knowing their goggles will provide uninterrupted visibility throughout their adventure.

With enhanced UV protection, the lenses block 99.99% of harmful rays, reducing the risk of glare and offering significant eye protection against intense sunlight. Combined with their fully waterproof construction, the goggles are crafted to withstand the harshest winter conditions, providing durability for all-day adventures.

Designed to fit seamlessly into an active lifestyle, the iCeMonster #787's long-lasting battery keeps users powered through an entire ski season. Unlike conventional goggles that require continuous power to maintain tint levels, the #787 only draws energy during its 15-second transition phase. This energy efficiency is made possible by the advanced, energy-saving tinting material used in the lenses, ensuring minimal power consumption. It fully recharges in just one hour, allowing users to stay focused on their downhill experience without worrying about battery life.

iCeMonster #787 is perfect for everyone from professional athletes to weekend snow enthusiasts, providing the clarity, comfort, and protection for every snow sport. iCeMonster #787 are available now with deals and discounts for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/icemonster/electrochromic-seamless-tinting-ski-snowboard-snow-goggles/

