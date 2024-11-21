On SIA Marijas 2 bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on November 21, 2024 decided to admit to trading SIA Marijas 2 bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of November 22, 2024 Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA Marijas 2 Issuer's short name MARI Securities ISIN code LV0000803179 Securities maturity date 30.05.2025 Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed 46 000 securities Issue size EUR 46 000 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 10.00% Coupon payments Four times a year, on 30.11.2024; 28.02.2025 and 30.05.2025. Orderbook short name MARI100025FA SIA Marijas 2 bond issue base prospectus and final terms of the 2nd tranche are available here. The Certified Adviser of SIA Marijas 2 is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.