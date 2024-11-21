Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2024 15:22 Uhr
On SIA Marijas 2 bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Riga on November 21, 2024 decided to admit to trading SIA Marijas 2
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of November 22, 2024 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name     SIA Marijas 2                    
Issuer's short name     MARI                        
Securities ISIN code    LV0000803179                    
Securities maturity date  30.05.2025                     
Nominal value of one    EUR 1 000                      
 security                                    
Number of listed      46 000                       
 securities                                   
Issue size         EUR 46 000 000                   
Fixed annual coupon rate  10.00%                       
Coupon payments       Four times a year, on 30.11.2024; 28.02.2025 and  
               30.05.2025.                    
Orderbook short name    MARI100025FA                    



SIA Marijas 2 bond issue base prospectus and final terms of the 2nd tranche are
available here. 

The Certified Adviser of SIA Marijas 2 is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS until
first trading day. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
