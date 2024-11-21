Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
21.11.2024 15:17 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 20 November 2024 was 362.97p (ex-income) 364.36p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

21 November 2024


