Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
21.11.24
08:08 Uhr
2,980 Euro
-0,120
-3,87 %
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad and Tender Offer

Finanznachrichten News

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad and Tender Offer 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad and Tender Offer 
21-Nov-2024 / 14:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad and Tender OfferDATE: November 21, 2024 
 
Our Bank has mandated Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, , Standard Chartered 
Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank P.J.S.C., Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Mizuho International plc, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets 
Limited and Societe Generalefor an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated notes (Basel III compliant) to be 
sold to Institutional Investors resident abroad. 
 
T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. announced a cash Tender Offer on November 21st, 2024 for the Tier 2 bonds with the ISIN code 
XS1617531063 and US900148AE73, with a nominal value of USD 750,000,000 due date 2027. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, 
S.A., Standard Chartered Bank have been authorized for the Redemption Offer. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 360653 
EQS News ID:  2035887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035887&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 09:06 ET (14:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
