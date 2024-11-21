DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad and Tender Offer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad and Tender Offer 21-Nov-2024 / 14:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad and Tender OfferDATE: November 21, 2024 Our Bank has mandated Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, , Standard Chartered Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank P.J.S.C., Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Mizuho International plc, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited and Societe Generalefor an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated notes (Basel III compliant) to be sold to Institutional Investors resident abroad. T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. announced a cash Tender Offer on November 21st, 2024 for the Tier 2 bonds with the ISIN code XS1617531063 and US900148AE73, with a nominal value of USD 750,000,000 due date 2027. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., Standard Chartered Bank have been authorized for the Redemption Offer. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 360653 EQS News ID: 2035887 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

