Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company") is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Off-Grid EV Charging Station, designed to support electric vehicle infrastructure in remote and underserved areas. Energy Plug's advanced battery systems enable portable charging solutions with a reliable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional grid-dependent stations.

The Off-Grid EV Charging Station leverages the company's state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and renewable energy technology to create a fully self-contained, modular charging unit. Units can range in size from 20 kWh up to 500 kWh and be equipped with solar panels, wind turbines, or a general grid connection giving the station the ability to operate independently of the electrical grid. This makes it ideal for remote highways, rural communities, and urban areas seeking sustainable solutions, all within the durable and secure structure of Energy Plug's specialized system.

The station includes multiple charging ports compatible with Level 2 and Level 3 fast charging, ensuring seamless compatibility with all major electric vehicle models. Energy is stored and managed within the advanced battery container, which is engineered for optimal safety and efficiency. The container integrates remote monitoring and diagnostics capabilities, enabling real-time tracking of energy production, usage, and system health to ensure seamless operation and minimal downtime.

President and CEO Brodie Gunning expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "The Off-Grid EV Charging Station reflects our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By combining our proven battery container technology with renewable energy and EV charging, we're delivering a transformative solution that meets the growing demand for reliable, eco-conscious infrastructure, especially in areas where traditional grids fall short."

The Off-Grid EV Charging Station is designed for flexibility and scalability. It can be deployed in remote locations with limited infrastructure, such as national parks and rural highways, providing EV drivers with peace of mind. Urban areas can use the station to support sustainability initiatives, while its modular, containerized design makes it suitable for emergency use during power outages or natural disasters.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.



Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on residential, commercial, and utility energy storage applications, our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "will", "proposes", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "aim", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding any objectives and strategies of the Company) are forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the statements about the benefits, capacity, application, suitability, certification and availability of the Off-Grid EV Charging Station.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to obtaining financing, ability to build the battery assembly factory on Vancouver Island, ability to secure suppliers of batteries and obtaining batteries at desired prices, supply chain disruptions, changing government plans, policies regarding clean energy, batteries, electric power grid, electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, elimination or reduction of government subsidies for electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, solar panels, and wind power installations; changes in the Canadian and/or the U.S Government policies, rules and regulations, and potential war conflicts which may disrupt supply of the components required to produce batteries.

The material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information include, but not limited to general business and economic conditions, financial markets conditions, the Company's ability to fund its operations through financings and joint ventures, procurement of consulting, technical and related services and supplies on favourable terms, attraction and retention of key staff members, market demand for the Company's products, growth prospects in the market for its products, accessibility of raw materials and battery pack supplies to meet market demand, facility profitability, the anticipated terms of the consents, permits, certifications and authorizations necessary to carry out the planned operations and the Company's ability to comply with such terms on a cost-effective basis, and the ongoing relations with the industry regulators.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230846

SOURCE: Energy Plug Technologies Corp.