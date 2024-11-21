National Asset Recovery Corporation Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Merger to GreetEat Corp

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / National Asset Recovery Corporation (OTC Pink:REPO) is pleased to provide an update regarding its proposed merger and name change to GreetEat Corp. The company anticipates approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) within the next four weeks.

This update follows the company's initial announcement earlier in the year and represents an important step toward aligning with its strategic vision. The rebranding to GreetEat Corp. reflects a transformative era for the company, which is committed to evolving its identity and expanding its services to respond to a dynamic marketplace.

"We believe that the name GreetEat Corp. more accurately represents our forward-looking vision and strategy," said Vishal Patel, CEO at the company. "This rebranding, combined with the merger, is a pivotal moment as we pursue growth and innovation to better serve our clients and capture emerging market opportunities. We're excited to take this step forward and anticipate FINRA's approval soon."

This transition reflects our ongoing commitment to refining our identity and expanding our services to better align with the needs of our clients and stakeholders. As GreetEat Corp., we aim to focus on innovative solutions and build strategic relationships that will drive long-term value and growth. The company will continue to update stakeholders on the progress of the name change and other exciting developments through regular announcements and investor communications.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed by visiting the new website and following the company's social media channels. For inquiries, please contact the investor relations team at investors@greeteat.com.

About GreetEat Corporation:

GreetEat Corporation, currently trading under the name National Asset Recovery Corporation - ticker REPO on the OTC Pink, is a technology company that was created to connect colleagues, business partners, customers and prospects to food services during virtual meetings or conferences. GreetEat provides a simple to use proprietary platform to host a video conference and send the guests a food delivery voucher at the same time. The goal is to create an efficient bridge to both a business meal, and a secure video conference accessible to anyone in a remote environment. This process allows the host to avoid expensive catering and venue costs while allowing the guests to order a meal from their favorite participating local provider. It is the Company's intention to cease to do business as a debt recovery service to concentrate on engineering its platform and gaining market share. The food delivery market segment alone is estimated to be 220 billion USD with an anticipated annual growth rate of 10%. Steps have been taken to develop strategic relationships with global participants in this market segment. The company is also developing other custom host capabilities and options that it intends to implement in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to obtain FINRA approval for the proposed name change, market conditions, and other factors beyond the company's control. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

