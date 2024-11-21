Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
21.11.24
15:36 Uhr
103,60 Euro
-0,55
-0,53 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 16:38 Uhr
Whirlpool Corporation Shares Gratitude for Organizations Supporting Its Feel Good Fridge Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / During this season of sharing, Whirlpool Corp. is grateful for collaborations with like-minded organizations like HelloFresh and Total Quality Logistics who've helped us expand the Feel Good Fridge program that ensures communities have access to free, fresh food through a nationwide network of refurbished refrigerators.

Learn how our collaborations help us improve life at home.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
