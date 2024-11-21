Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
21.11.24
13:06 Uhr
0,425 Euro
-0,018
-3,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4300,44917:12
0,4280,44517:12
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 16:49 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Result of AGM & Salient Dividend Dates

Finanznachrichten News

Pan African Resources Plc - Result of AGM & Salient Dividend Dates

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on AIM: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

  1. RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are advised that at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on Thursday, 21 November 2024, all the ordinary and special resolutions, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 31 October 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares (Shares) eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,222,862,046.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Resolution 1: To receive the accounts and the report of the directors of the Company and the auditors' report thereon

Shares Voted

1,636,327,723

73.61%

Abstained
4,912,132

0.22%

For
1,636,319,494

100.00%

Against
8,229

0.00%

Resolution 2: To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2024

Shares Voted

1,640,778,195

73.81%

Abstained
461,660

0.02%

For
1,640,769,966

100.00%

Against
8,229

0.00%

Resolution 3: To re-elect D Earp as a non-executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,598,708,282

71.92%

Abstained
42,531,573

1.91%

For
1,594,948,321

99.76%

Against
3,759,961

0.24%

Resolution 4: To re-elect TF Mosololi as a non-executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,640,188,951

73.79%

Abstained
1,050,904

0.05%

For
1,546,939,522

94.31%

Against
93,249,429

5.69%

Resolution 5: To re-elect CDS Needham as a non-executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,640,188,737

73.79%

Abstained
1,051,118

0.05%

For
1,593,772,745

97.17%

Against
46,415,992

2.83%

Resolution 6: To confirm the appointment of M Kok as an executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,640,147,951

73.79%

Abstained
1,091,904

0.05%

For
1,637,048,865

99.81%

Against
3,099,086

0.19%

Resolution 7: To re-elect D Earp as a member of the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted

1,640,147,951

73.79%

Abstained
1,091,904

0.05%

For
1,636,388,377

99.77%

Against
3,759,574

0.23%

Resolution 8: To re-elect TF Mosololi as a member of the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted

1,640,143,951

73.79%

Abstained
1,095,904

0.05%

For
1,567,856,499

95.59%

Against
72,287,452

4.41%

Resolution 9: To re-elect CDS Needham as a member of the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted

1,640,144,944

73.79%

Abstained
1,094,911

0.05%

For
1,629,541,547

99.35%

Against
10,603,397

0.65%

Resolution 10: To endorse the Company's remuneration policy

Shares Voted

1,640,390,276

73.80%

Abstained
849,579

0.04%

For
1,520,542,207

92.69%

Against
119,848,069

7.31%

Resolution 11: To endorse the Company's remuneration implementation report (Notes 1 and 2)

Shares Voted

1,640,390,822

73.80%

Abstained
849,033

0.04%

For
1,268,209,549

77.31%

Against
372,181,273

22.69%

Resolution 12: To reappoint PwC as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration

Shares Voted

1,640,185,593

73.79%

Abstained
1,054,262

0.05%

For
1,635,745,950

99.73%

Against
4,439,643

0.27%

Resolution 13: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities

Shares Voted

1,640,574,149

73.80%

Abstained
665,706

0.03%

For
1,599,891,673

97.52%

Against
40,682,476

2.48%

Resolution 14: To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights and general authority to issue shares for cash

Shares Voted

1,640,554,070

73.80%

Abstained
685,785

0.03%

For
1,552,573,670

94.64%

Against
87,980,400

5.36%

Resolution 15: To approve market purchases of ordinary shares

Shares Voted

1,640,205,674

73.79%

Abstained
1,034,181

0.05%

For
1,487,815,155

90.71%

Against
152,390,519

9.29%

Notes

  • Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
  • Percentages of shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of shares voted in respect of each resolution.
  • Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
  1. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, when 20% or more of the votes have been cast against the board recommendation for a resolution, the Company will consult with those shareholders who voted against resolution number 11, (Dissenting Shareholders) in order to ascertain the reasons for doing so, following which an update on the views expressed by such Dissenting Shareholders and the subsequent actions taken by the Company will be issued.
  2. Furthermore, as required in terms of the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 and paragraph 3.84(j) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Pan African invites those Dissenting Shareholders who voted against ordinary resolution number 11 to engage with the Company regarding their views on the Company's remuneration implementation report.

Dissenting Shareholders may forward their concerns / questions pertaining to the Resolutions to the Company Secretary via email at general@corpserv.co.uk by close of business on 6 December 2024. The Company will then respond in writing to these Dissenting Shareholders, and if required, engage further with the Dissenting Shareholders in this regard.

  1. SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

Shareholders are referred to the Group's provisional summarised audited results that were released on 11 September 2024, wherein an exchange rate of South African Rand (ZAR) to the British Pound (GBP) of GBP/ZAR:23.01 and an exchange rate of ZAR to the US Dollar (USD) of USD/ZAR:18.19 was used for illustrative purposes to convert the proposed ZAR dividend of 22.00000 ZA cents per share into GBP and USD, respectively.

Shareholders are advised that, following the approval of the final dividend at the AGM, the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into GBP has been fixed at an exchange rate of GBP/ZAR:22.93 which translates to a final GBP dividend of 0.95944 pence per share and the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into USD for illustrative purposes is USD/ZAR:18.10, which translates to an illustrative final USD dividend of US 1.21547 cents per share.

The following salient dates apply:

Currency conversion date

Thursday, 21 November 2024

Last date to trade on the JSE

Tuesday, 26 November 2024

Last date to trade on the LSE

Wednesday, 27 November 2024

Ex-dividend date on the JSE

Wednesday, 27 November 2024

Ex-dividend date on the LSE

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Record date on the JSE and LSE

Friday, 29 November 2024

Payment date

Tuesday, 10 December 2024

Notes

  • No transfers between the Johannesburg and London registers, between the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 27 November 2024 and close of business on Friday, 29 November 2024 will be permitted.
  • No shares may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 27 November 2024 and Friday, 29 November 2024, both days inclusive.
  • The final dividend per share was calculated on 2,222,862,046 total shares in issue equating to 22.00000 ZA cents per share or 0.95944 pence or 1.21547 US cents per share.
  • The South African dividends tax rate is 20% per ordinary share for shareholders who are liable to pay the dividends tax, resulting in a net dividend of 17.60000 ZA cents per share, 0.76755 pence per share and US 0.97238 cents per share for these shareholders. Foreign investors may qualify for a lower dividend tax rate, subject to completing a dividend tax declaration and submitting it to Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited or Link Group who manage the SA and UK register, respectively. The Company's South African income tax reference number is 9154588173. The dividend will be distributed from South African income reserves/ retained earnings, without drawing on any other capital reserves.

Johannesburg

21 November 2024

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

info@paf.co.za

Chief executive officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated adviser and joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.