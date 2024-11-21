Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 November 2024, all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed as Special Business were as follows:

- that the Directors be and are hereby authorised to amend the Investment Policy.

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 10,548,926 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 9 October 2024.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 November 2024 will shortly be available at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

The Portfolio Manager's AGM presentation will be available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

21 November 2024

Contact for queries:

George Bayer

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 0207 961 4240